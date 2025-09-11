Your tip
Home > Exclusives > Steve Irwin
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Crikey Cash Crisis! Late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin Left Family in a Financial Dilemma Before He Tragically Died From a Stingray Injury

photo of steve irwin
Source: MEGA

Steve Irwin's family faced a financial dilemma before the Crocodile Hunter tragically died from a stingray injury.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 11 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Millionaire Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin left a measly $130,000 to his family from an insurance policy when he tragically died at 42 on September 4, 2006, after a stingray barb punctured his heart, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Money Issues Left Behind

Terri Irwin revealed most of Steve Irwin's fortune went to Australia Zoo and conservation groups.
Source: MEGA

Terri Irwin revealed most of Steve Irwin's fortune went to Australia Zoo and conservation groups.

The rest of his $15 million went to his Australia Zoo and other conservation organizations, according to his wife, Terri Irwin, who said the paltry sum "didn't even cover half of one week's payroll."

Irwin died nearly two decades ago while filming an underwater documentary on Sept. 4, 2006.

The beloved TV icon's heart was pierced by the serrated, poisonous spine of a stingray as he swam with the creature while he was filming a TV show on the Great Barrier Reef.

During the tragedy, he was filmed pulling the barb from his chest moments before he lost consciousness.

Carrying Their Dad's Legacy

At the time of his death, Irwin's two children Bindi and Robert were only 8 and 2 years old.

Over the years, as they have grown into adults, they both have continued to carry on his legacy at the zoo, which Irwin's parents started back in the 1970s.

