EXCLUSIVE: Crikey Cash Crisis! Late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin Left Family in a Financial Dilemma Before He Tragically Died From a Stingray Injury

The rest of his $15 million went to his Australia Zoo and other conservation organizations, according to his wife, Terri Irwin, who said the paltry sum "didn't even cover half of one week's payroll."

Nearly two decades ago, Irwin died nearly two decades ago while filming an underwater documentary on Sept. 4, 2006.

The beloved TV icon's heart was pierced by the serrated, poisonous spine of a stingray as he swam with the creature while he was filming a TV show on the Great Barrier Reef.

During the tragedy, he was filmed pulling the barb from his chest moments before he lost consciousness.