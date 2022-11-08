CRIKEY! Steve Irwin's Best Friend OUSTED From Family's Australia Zoo, Widow Terri Takes Total Control Without Explanation
Steve Irwin's best buddy Wes Mannion is no longer part of the late crocodile hunter's famous Australian zoo. Mannion, who Steve considered to be his "little brother," secretly stepped down as the zoo's director, leaving Irwin's widow, Terri, in complete control of the business, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Mannion's career at the zoo spanned over three decades, with him being a prominent figure at the facility. His abrupt outing reportedly happened in 2020 and has remained under wraps until now.
Company records obtained by Daily Mail Australia revealed the shocking news that Mannion's position as secretary of the Queensland-based wildlife park came to a stretching halt on July 14, 2020, just four months after he attended Bindi Irwin's intimate wedding.
According to the documents, Terri was named the sole director and secretary of the business following Mannion's mysterious departure over two years ago. Despite him being a recognizable face associated with the park, no one has dared to utter a peep about his swift exit — making the reasoning behind his leave even more puzzling.
Steve's beloved fans quickly caught on to Mannion's disappearance after he failed to show for several projects and promos for the zoo. "Wondering whether Wes Mannion still works at Australia Zoo is occupying way too much of my brain space right now. But, like why isn't he on the website anyone or on the Crikey 'Rona special'?" one person asked.
"Where is Wes Mannion??? Is he ok? I miss him on the shows and I never here you guys talk about him anymore? Is he still the director?" another fan tweeted, to which someone else responded, "Yes he disappeared after Covid."
While Mannion is no longer employed by the Irwins, RadarOnline.com can reveal that he's still working with wildlife.
Steve's closest pal is now the director of Hollow Log Homes — a family-run business founded by his in-laws. Mannion married Dominique Franks earlier this year and the newlyweds are running her parents' company in Noosaville, an area not far from the Irwin's zoo.
The business builds nesting boxes for struggling wildlife following deforestation. Mystery solved.