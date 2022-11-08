Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Gossip > Steve Irwin

CRIKEY! Steve Irwin's Best Friend OUSTED From Family's Australia Zoo, Widow Terri Takes Total Control Without Explanation

steve irwin best friend fired australian zoo
Source: Mega
By:

Nov. 7 2022, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Steve Irwin's best buddy Wes Mannion is no longer part of the late crocodile hunter's famous Australian zoo. Mannion, who Steve considered to be his "little brother," secretly stepped down as the zoo's director, leaving Irwin's widow, Terri, in complete control of the business, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement

Mannion's career at the zoo spanned over three decades, with him being a prominent figure at the facility. His abrupt outing reportedly happened in 2020 and has remained under wraps until now.

steve irwin best friend fired australian zoo
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

Company records obtained by Daily Mail Australia revealed the shocking news that Mannion's position as secretary of the Queensland-based wildlife park came to a stretching halt on July 14, 2020, just four months after he attended Bindi Irwin's intimate wedding.

According to the documents, Terri was named the sole director and secretary of the business following Mannion's mysterious departure over two years ago. Despite him being a recognizable face associated with the park, no one has dared to utter a peep about his swift exit — making the reasoning behind his leave even more puzzling.

Article continues below advertisement
steve irwin best friend fired australian zoo
Source: Mega

Steve's beloved fans quickly caught on to Mannion's disappearance after he failed to show for several projects and promos for the zoo. "Wondering whether Wes Mannion still works at Australia Zoo is occupying way too much of my brain space right now. But, like why isn't he on the website anyone or on the Crikey 'Rona special'?" one person asked.

Article continues below advertisement

"Where is Wes Mannion??? Is he ok? I miss him on the shows and I never here you guys talk about him anymore? Is he still the director?" another fan tweeted, to which someone else responded, "Yes he disappeared after Covid."

While Mannion is no longer employed by the Irwins, RadarOnline.com can reveal that he's still working with wildlife.

steve irwin best friend fired australian zoo
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

Steve's closest pal is now the director of Hollow Log Homes — a family-run business founded by his in-laws. Mannion married Dominique Franks earlier this year and the newlyweds are running her parents' company in Noosaville, an area not far from the Irwin's zoo.

The business builds nesting boxes for struggling wildlife following deforestation. Mystery solved.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.