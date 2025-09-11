EXCLUSIVE: Jen Aniston's Boyfriend Jim Curtis Motorcycle Accident Horror – 'Friends' Icon's New Man Once 'Suffered a Spinal Condition That Nearly Paralyzed Him'
Jennifer Aniston is in a trance over her new hypnotist beau, Jim Curtis – but sources say he'll never be seen walking the red carpet with her because his mysterious limp reminds him of a painful past he's not ready to make public, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"He's deeply self-conscious about the way he walks," said a source close to the former Wall Street trader turned life coach. "Even after everything he's overcome, he's not ready to be seen walking red carpets."
Painful Accident Details
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Curtis walks with a noticeable limp, the result of a devastating spinal condition that nearly paralyzed him in his 20s.
For years, he claimed it was from a motorcycle accident – but in reality, he was battling lesions on his spinal cord, chronic nerve damage and depression.
"He was in so much pain, he said he wanted to die," the source revealed. "He's worked hard to rebuild his life, but that trauma still lingers."
Jen Won't Push Jim For Red Carpets
While Curtis is slowly coming clean about his health struggles, those closest to him say the idea of being photographed limping under the klieg lights is his worst nightmare.
"He doesn't want to be judged or whispered about," another insider added. "Jen's not pushing him. She likes that he's not another Hollywood type.
"But being in that world publicly? That's not who he is."