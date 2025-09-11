Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Jennifer Aniston
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Jen Aniston's Boyfriend Jim Curtis Motorcycle Accident Horror – 'Friends' Icon's New Man Once 'Suffered a Spinal Condition That Nearly Paralyzed Him'

Photo of Jim Curtis
Source: @JIMCURTIS1/INSTAGRAM

Jen Aniston's boyfriend Jim Curtis was nearly paralyzed after a spinal condition and a motorcycle accident horror.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 11 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Jennifer Aniston is in a trance over her new hypnotist beau, Jim Curtis – but sources say he'll never be seen walking the red carpet with her because his mysterious limp reminds him of a painful past he's not ready to make public, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"He's deeply self-conscious about the way he walks," said a source close to the former Wall Street trader turned life coach. "Even after everything he's overcome, he's not ready to be seen walking red carpets."

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Painful Accident Details

Article continues below advertisement
Jim Curtis once battled a spinal condition that nearly left him paralyzed.
Source: @JIMCURTIS1/INSTAGRAM

Jim Curtis once battled a spinal condition that nearly left him paralyzed.

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Curtis walks with a noticeable limp, the result of a devastating spinal condition that nearly paralyzed him in his 20s.

For years, he claimed it was from a motorcycle accident – but in reality, he was battling lesions on his spinal cord, chronic nerve damage and depression.

"He was in so much pain, he said he wanted to die," the source revealed. "He's worked hard to rebuild his life, but that trauma still lingers."

Article continues below advertisement

Jen Won't Push Jim For Red Carpets

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
photo of denise richards

EXCLUSIVE: Housewives at War! 'RHOBH' Stars Livid Denise Richards Returned to Film For Upcoming Season as Her Bitter Divorce From Aaron Phypers Is Stealing the Spotlight

photo of Christina Applegate

EXCLUSIVE: MS-Stricken Christina Applegate's Health Nightmare — Actress Suffered 'Unbearable Pain' and Was Ordered to Undergo Emergency Testing as She Battles Challenging Disease

Article continues below advertisement
An insider said Aniston 'likes that he's [Curtis] not another Hollywood type.'
Source: MEGA; @JIMCURTIS1/INSTAGRAM

An insider said Aniston 'likes that he's [Curtis] not another Hollywood type.'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

While Curtis is slowly coming clean about his health struggles, those closest to him say the idea of being photographed limping under the klieg lights is his worst nightmare.

"He doesn't want to be judged or whispered about," another insider added. "Jen's not pushing him. She likes that he's not another Hollywood type.

"But being in that world publicly? That's not who he is."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.