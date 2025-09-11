EXCLUSIVE: Jen Aniston's Boyfriend Jim Curtis Motorcycle Accident Horror – 'Friends' Icon's New Man Once 'Suffered a Spinal Condition That Nearly Paralyzed Him'

Jennifer Aniston is in a trance over her new hypnotist beau, Jim Curtis – but sources say he'll never be seen walking the red carpet with her because his mysterious limp reminds him of a painful past he's not ready to make public, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"He's deeply self-conscious about the way he walks," said a source close to the former Wall Street trader turned life coach. "Even after everything he's overcome, he's not ready to be seen walking red carpets."