EXCLUSIVE: Housewives at War! 'RHOBH' Stars Livid Denise Richards Returned to Film For Upcoming Season as Her Bitter Divorce From Aaron Phypers Is Stealing the Spotlight

Embattled Denise Richards is back shooting Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, where insiders said she's finding little sympathy from most of her castmates, who hate her guts and are miffed that she's stealing the spotlight with her dirty divorce from Aaron Phypers, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Richards, 54, was front and center when she was spotted shooting scenes for the Bravo reality series with costars Sutton Stracke and Erika Jayne at L.A.'s Madre eatery on August 2.