Christina Applegate
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: MS-Stricken Christina Applegate's Health Nightmare — Actress Suffered 'Unbearable Pain' and Was Ordered to Undergo Emergency Testing as She Battles Challenging Disease

photo of Christina Applegate
Source: MEGA

MS-stricken Christina Applegate's health nightmare deepened as the actress suffered unbearable pain while battling the disease.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 11 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Courageous Christina Applegate was hit with a severe kidney infection on top of her ongoing ordeal with multiple sclerosis (MS) – and people close to her say it's taking all the guts she can muster to keep on fighting, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"So much pain. I'm screaming, and they ordered me an emergency CT at 2 in the morning," said the former Married ... With Children actress, now 53, of a hospital scan showing that the infection spread to her left kidney, too.

Christina's Pain

"This has hit her like a ton of bricks and caused her unbearable pain, but she's a trouper and showing incredible resilience," said an insider.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Applegate was diagnosed with MS in 2021 and has spoken openly about the challenges of living with the disease, which she describes as a "kind of hell" and which has caused her intense pain, difficulty walking and feeling like a shut-in at times.

"Physically, it's been difficult with her mobility issues, stiffness, the tremors, the fatigue, the mood swings. Sometimes she can't get a grip on objects. She has her good days and her bad days," said a source.

"But the pain caused by this infection in her kidneys was unbearable. For someone suffering from MS, it's a very dangerous thing to happen – the fear is that an infection could trigger a relapse, or worse.

"Fortunately, Christina did the right thing and got to the ER immediately, but it's still scary to her loved ones. They worry that more infections could happen out of the blue."

'She's A Strong Woman'

Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who has not treated Applegate, told RadarOnline.com an infection like this "can cause permanent damage to the kidneys and require a kidney transplant, and can also spread through the body – and in people who have compromised immunity, like she does, it can even lead to death."

But an insider said Applegate will not let this latest setback beat her: "She's a strong woman who has been around the block a few times. She's not scared and her attitude is inspiring. She doesn't want to be pitied or put on a pedestal."

