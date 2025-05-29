EXCLUSIVE: The 'Sneaky, Scientology-Linked' Reason Tom Cruise Has Reached Out to His Estranged Ex Nicole Kidman Amid Rumors He's About to Propose to Ana de Armas
Tom Cruise has stunned his Hollywood pals with a dramatic about-turn – reaching out to estranged ex-wife Nicole Kidman after more than two decades of silence, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Mission: Impossible star, 62, praised Kidman, 57, in a recent interview, saying: "She's a great actress," about their work on Stanley Kubrick's Eyes Wide Shut.
Now insiders tell us he's pushing for a face-to-face reunion with his Aussie ex – for one shocking reason.
Sneaky Approach
Cruise and Kidman, once Hollywood’s golden couple, divorced in 2001 after 11 years of marriage and haven’t been publicly photographed together since.
The pair share two adopted children – Isabella, 32, and Connor, 30 – who stayed with Cruise and were raised in the Church of Scientology following the split.
Though the Church has denied claims of monitoring Kidman during their divorce, their estrangement has long sparked speculation.
But now, as Cruise’s rumored romance with Knives Out star Ana de Armas, 37, heats up, sources say he’s determined to heal old wounds – and wants to ask Kidman for her blessing before he proposes to the younger actress.
A source told us: "As always, Tom's odd moves are tied back to his obsession with Scietology. That cult is big on soothing things in the past before moving forward, and Tom sees getting Nicole's blessing for his new bride-to-be as fitting in with that.
"She's unlikely to be amused as Nic hated Scientology."
Another insider added: "Tom has shocked everyone in his circle by saying he wants to reconnect with Nicole.
"He's mellowed out massively and realizes now is the time to finally clear the air.
"He's even planning for Bella and Connor to be there too – it's what they've wanted for years."
Change of Heart?
Cruise's surprising change of heart comes on the heels of his deepening relationship with de Armas.
The pair were first spotted dining in London on Valentine's Day and later seen leaving David Beckham's 50th birthday bash together.
According to insiders, Cruise pulled out all the stops for de Armas' recent birthday, flying her in from Madrid on his private jet and booking an exclusive Michelin-starred restaurant for dinner.
"Tom's smitten – there's no other word for it," a source said. "He's told friends this could be it, and the timing of him reaching out to Nicole hasn't gone unnoticed. People around him believe Ana's the reason he's trying to make peace."
Kidman, who married country singer Keith Urban in 2006 and shares two daughters – Sunday, 16, and Faith, 14 – with him, has rarely spoken of her relationship with her older children.
In a 2018 interview, she acknowledged their decision to remain in the Church, adding: "They have made choices to be Scientologists, and as a mother, it's my job to love them."
Sources close to Kidman suggest she was genuinely moved by Cruise's recent remarks and would welcome the chance to reconnect – though not if it is tied to his Scientology beliefs.
New Love
"Nicole was very touched – she didn't expect him to ever speak that way about her again," said a longtime friend. "She's always held out hope they'd find their way back to some kind of understanding. After all, they shared over a decade of life together.
"But if she sniffs out that it is to do with Scientology, him trying to mend old wounds to stick to that barmy 'religion's' rules will not go down well."
While Cruise's representatives remain typically tight-lipped, those close to him insist he's ready for an emotional reunion in London, where both actors are often based.
"It's no small thing for Tom," a source added. "For years, he shut Nicole out entirely. She tried to reach out multiple times, but he never responded. Now he's picking up the phone and talking about sitting down face to face – it's huge."
Even though they famously skipped their daughter Isabella’s 2015 wedding and reportedly avoided the 2023 Oscars to prevent an awkward run-in, Cruise and Kidman may now be set for the most unexpected reconciliation in Hollywood.
"It'll be totally mad for both of them," the source said – adding: "But Nicole's all about closure and peace, and this could be the healing needed for everyone involved after decades of buried pain."