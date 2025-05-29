EXCLUSIVE: The 'Sneaky, Scientology-Linked' Reason Tom Cruise Has Reached Out to His Estranged Ex Nicole Kidman Amid Rumors He's About to Propose to Ana de Armas

Cruise and Kidman, once Hollywood’s golden couple, divorced in 2001 after 11 years of marriage and haven’t been publicly photographed together since.

The pair share two adopted children – Isabella, 32, and Connor, 30 – who stayed with Cruise and were raised in the Church of Scientology following the split.

Though the Church has denied claims of monitoring Kidman during their divorce, their estrangement has long sparked speculation.

But now, as Cruise’s rumored romance with Knives Out star Ana de Armas, 37, heats up, sources say he’s determined to heal old wounds – and wants to ask Kidman for her blessing before he proposes to the younger actress.

A source told us: "As always, Tom's odd moves are tied back to his obsession with Scietology. That cult is big on soothing things in the past before moving forward, and Tom sees getting Nicole's blessing for his new bride-to-be as fitting in with that.

"She's unlikely to be amused as Nic hated Scientology."

Another insider added: "Tom has shocked everyone in his circle by saying he wants to reconnect with Nicole.

"He's mellowed out massively and realizes now is the time to finally clear the air.

"He's even planning for Bella and Connor to be there too – it's what they've wanted for years."