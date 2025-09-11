FBI Expert Says Gunman Shot Charlie Kirk From Key Location to Escape 'Miles Away' in Minutes as Images of New Suspect are Released...and Backlash Exploding Over 'Fumbled' Investigation

Kirk's killer was reportedly perched on the roof of the multi-story Losee Center Building on the campus, some 200 yards from where the influencer was addressing and debating a crowd of nearly 3,000.

The sniper fired a single shot from what was later recovered to be a high-powered rifle, striking the 31-year-old. He died not long after at a local hospital.

Retired FBI supervising agent James Gagliano told Fox & Friends the location was perfect for a "quick getaway."

"If you come off that roof – and I’ve seen the drone footage of this – there's an open-air parking lot behind that building," Gagliano said. "It’s spitting distance from I-15 … a major thoroughfare there."

The former agent said the shooter would then have ample time and opportunity to get far from the scene amid the chaos.

"Within three to five minutes of that shot going off, that person could have been in a vehicle on his way out and miles and miles away."