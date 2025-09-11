'People Are Panicking': Howard Stern's 'Brutal Prank' With Andy Cohen Causes Behind-the-Scenes Chaos With Staff After Listeners Are Left 'Livid'... As Shock Jock Still Denies Being 'Axed' From Station

After his prank with Cohen, Stern addressed reports that SiriusXM was cutting its losses by not renewing his contract, estimated at $100 million annually, which expires at the end of the year.

"SiriusXM and my team have been talking about how we go forward in the future, they’ve approached me. They’ve sat down with me like they normally do and they’re fantastic," he told listeners. "We’ve been talking."

The reclusive host then went over a series of wild headlines about his departure, declaring, "None of this is going on. None of it is true. Zero truth."

Stern turned the tables, making it seem as if he wanted to depart the show but had now somehow been roped into staying with the firing rumors.

"What pisses me off is now I can’t leave," Stern complained. “'I've been thinking about retiring. Now I can't, because then they'll say I got pushed out. So, I'll be back."