Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Jeffrey Epstein
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein Serial Killer Fears Explode After Creepy Birthday Book Compares Him to Prostitute Butcher Jack the Ripper

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA; House Oversight Committee

Epstein's creepy birthday book sparked fears after comparing him to prostitute butcher Jack the Ripper.

Sept. 11 2025, Published 3:43 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Jeffrey Epstein's disturbing "birthday book" has reignited fears about his fascination with serial killers after one entry directly linked him to Jack the Ripper, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 238-page scrapbook – seen by us in its entirety – was compiled by Ghislaine Maxwell in 2003 to mark Epstein's 50th birthday and has now been made public by the House Oversight Committee in Washington.

Article continues below advertisement

Jack the Ripper Comparison Adds Sinister Edge

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: House Oversight Committee

Epstein’s 'birthday book' links him to Jack the Ripper in a chilling scrawl.

Article continues below advertisement

Released alongside the pedophile's will and infamous address book, the album mixes gushing tributes with explicit photos, strange cartoons and chilling handwritten notes – a grotesque celebration of the disgraced sex trafficker's life.

"People who have examined the book say it is impossible to ignore the darker themes," a congressional source told us.

"The line comparing him to Jack the Ripper is particularly unsettling – it shows how some in his circle saw him less as a businessman and more as a figure of menace."

Another insider said: "What might once have been written as a twisted joke now looks like a warning sign. It plays into suspicions that Epstein relished cultivating fear as much as influence."

And it also brings up the hugely disturbing question: "Was Epstein a killer himself?"

Article continues below advertisement

Macabre Photo Shows Epstein in Killer Disguise

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: House Oversight Committee

Investigators say the scrapbook reveals his fixation with violent imagery.

Article continues below advertisement

Another source added: "This book has been shown to forensic psychologists and almost all of them say it is a tribute to a narcissist who has clear fixations on death and displaying total power over women – traits that almost every infamous serial killer holds."

On page 128, scrawled across the paper in thick pen, are the words: "Was Jack the Ripper Jeffrey Epstein?"

The phrase sits beside references to author Patricia Cornwell's research into the Victorian killer, and investigators say it reflects Epstein's preoccupation with violent imagery.

The book's contents become more harrowing elsewhere. On page 115, Epstein is photographed wearing tights pulled over his head, mimicking a killer's disguise as he poses with another man.

The image has been described as a macabre parody of a murder plot. On page 108, Maxwell, now 63 and serving a 20-year prison sentence for trafficking minors, is seen topless in a swimming pool with Epstein, clinging to him and grinning.

Article continues below advertisement

Clinton Note Praises Epstein's 'Childlike Curiosity'

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Bill Clinton's note
Source: House Oversight Committee

Bill Clinton is referenced in a note praising Epstein's 'childlike curiosity.'

Article continues below advertisement

The scrapbook also features lavish tributes from Epstein's associates.

British politician Lord Peter Mandelson, 71, appears on several pages, calling Epstein "my best pal" and praising his social circle.

Photographs show him with unidentified women whose faces have been obscured. Mandelson's spokesperson later stressed he "very much regrets ever having been introduced" to Epstein.

Former US president Bill Clinton, 79, is also mentioned. A note signed in his name praised Epstein's "childlike curiosity," though Clinton has long denied knowing of Epstein's crimes.

Other sections contain crude cartoon sketches.

One illustration depicts Epstein in 1983 handing balloons to children, while the facing page shows him in 2003 sprawled on a lounger, massaged by bikini-clad women, under the caption: "What a great country!" Additional sketches show safari animals drawn in explicit sexual positions.

READ MORE ON NEWS
picture of Alice Evans

'Dark Times': Alice Evans Breaks Silence on 'Unexpected Death' of Brother Tony and Reveals Moment she Heard 'Brutal News'

Photo of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

Kamala Turns on Joe: Harris Blasts Biden's 'Reckless' Decision to Seek Second Term as Concerns for 'Frail' Ex-Prez's Health Erupted — 'The Stakes Were Simply Too High'

Article continues below advertisement

House Committee Calls Epstein Album 'Bizarre'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Many faces have been heavily blacked out in the book.

On page 207, an anonymous female friend wrote: "Visiting you down in Palm Beach… can't get a second of privacy with you and a camera around. Ha!"

Analysts say the remark highlights Epstein's fixation with recording guests, later fueling theories of him running a global blackmail ring for spy agencies.

Scattered throughout are wildlife photographs and collages of Epstein with women on yachts and beaches.

Many faces have been heavily blacked out, leaving only fragments visible.

The Oversight Committee chair, James Comer accused Democrats of "cherry-picking" elements of the scrapbook for political purposes but admitted the full release shows "just how bizarre Epstein's world really was."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.