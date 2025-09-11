EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein Serial Killer Fears Explode After Creepy Birthday Book Compares Him to Prostitute Butcher Jack the Ripper

The 238-page scrapbook – seen by us in its entirety – was compiled by Ghislaine Maxwell in 2003 to mark Epstein's 50th birthday and has now been made public by the House Oversight Committee in Washington.

Jeffrey Epstein 's disturbing "birthday book" has reignited fears about his fascination with serial killers after one entry directly linked him to Jack the Ripper, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Epstein’s 'birthday book' links him to Jack the Ripper in a chilling scrawl.

Released alongside the pedophile's will and infamous address book, the album mixes gushing tributes with explicit photos, strange cartoons and chilling handwritten notes – a grotesque celebration of the disgraced sex trafficker's life.

"People who have examined the book say it is impossible to ignore the darker themes," a congressional source told us.

"The line comparing him to Jack the Ripper is particularly unsettling – it shows how some in his circle saw him less as a businessman and more as a figure of menace."

Another insider said: "What might once have been written as a twisted joke now looks like a warning sign. It plays into suspicions that Epstein relished cultivating fear as much as influence."

And it also brings up the hugely disturbing question: "Was Epstein a killer himself?"