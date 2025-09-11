EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein Serial Killer Fears Explode After Creepy Birthday Book Compares Him to Prostitute Butcher Jack the Ripper
Jeffrey Epstein's disturbing "birthday book" has reignited fears about his fascination with serial killers after one entry directly linked him to Jack the Ripper, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 238-page scrapbook – seen by us in its entirety – was compiled by Ghislaine Maxwell in 2003 to mark Epstein's 50th birthday and has now been made public by the House Oversight Committee in Washington.
Jack the Ripper Comparison Adds Sinister Edge
Released alongside the pedophile's will and infamous address book, the album mixes gushing tributes with explicit photos, strange cartoons and chilling handwritten notes – a grotesque celebration of the disgraced sex trafficker's life.
"People who have examined the book say it is impossible to ignore the darker themes," a congressional source told us.
"The line comparing him to Jack the Ripper is particularly unsettling – it shows how some in his circle saw him less as a businessman and more as a figure of menace."
Another insider said: "What might once have been written as a twisted joke now looks like a warning sign. It plays into suspicions that Epstein relished cultivating fear as much as influence."
And it also brings up the hugely disturbing question: "Was Epstein a killer himself?"
Macabre Photo Shows Epstein in Killer Disguise
Another source added: "This book has been shown to forensic psychologists and almost all of them say it is a tribute to a narcissist who has clear fixations on death and displaying total power over women – traits that almost every infamous serial killer holds."
On page 128, scrawled across the paper in thick pen, are the words: "Was Jack the Ripper Jeffrey Epstein?"
The phrase sits beside references to author Patricia Cornwell's research into the Victorian killer, and investigators say it reflects Epstein's preoccupation with violent imagery.
The book's contents become more harrowing elsewhere. On page 115, Epstein is photographed wearing tights pulled over his head, mimicking a killer's disguise as he poses with another man.
The image has been described as a macabre parody of a murder plot. On page 108, Maxwell, now 63 and serving a 20-year prison sentence for trafficking minors, is seen topless in a swimming pool with Epstein, clinging to him and grinning.
Clinton Note Praises Epstein's 'Childlike Curiosity'
The scrapbook also features lavish tributes from Epstein's associates.
British politician Lord Peter Mandelson, 71, appears on several pages, calling Epstein "my best pal" and praising his social circle.
Photographs show him with unidentified women whose faces have been obscured. Mandelson's spokesperson later stressed he "very much regrets ever having been introduced" to Epstein.
Former US president Bill Clinton, 79, is also mentioned. A note signed in his name praised Epstein's "childlike curiosity," though Clinton has long denied knowing of Epstein's crimes.
Other sections contain crude cartoon sketches.
One illustration depicts Epstein in 1983 handing balloons to children, while the facing page shows him in 2003 sprawled on a lounger, massaged by bikini-clad women, under the caption: "What a great country!" Additional sketches show safari animals drawn in explicit sexual positions.
House Committee Calls Epstein Album 'Bizarre'
On page 207, an anonymous female friend wrote: "Visiting you down in Palm Beach… can't get a second of privacy with you and a camera around. Ha!"
Analysts say the remark highlights Epstein's fixation with recording guests, later fueling theories of him running a global blackmail ring for spy agencies.
Scattered throughout are wildlife photographs and collages of Epstein with women on yachts and beaches.
Many faces have been heavily blacked out, leaving only fragments visible.
The Oversight Committee chair, James Comer accused Democrats of "cherry-picking" elements of the scrapbook for political purposes but admitted the full release shows "just how bizarre Epstein's world really was."