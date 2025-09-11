'Dark Times': Alice Evans Breaks Silence on 'Unexpected Death' of Brother Tony and Reveals Moment she Heard 'Brutal News'

Speaking on an Instagram live with daughter Elsie, 13, she described how she thought her sibling "would be ok" but days later, his condition went rapidly downhill and they received the "sudden, brutal" news that he had died.

Evans, 57, said: "It was a very unexpected passing, and it's been really, really upsetting for everybody. But as his wife said to me this morning, he would have not wanted me to miss this, so I'm really, really happy that you guys are here."

Speaking to her fans on the video, Alice said: "I've been through some pretty dark times, and there were times in the middle of the night where I spoke to some people, some of you, and you just got me through things."