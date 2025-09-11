'Dark Times': Alice Evans Breaks Silence on 'Unexpected Death' of Brother Tony and Reveals Moment she Heard 'Brutal News'
Alice Evans has spoken for the first time following her brother's death, admitting she's gone through some "dark times" since his passing.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress, who is embroiled in Hollywood's most bitter divorce from ex-husband Ioan Gruffudd, told how Tony passed away after developing an infection.
'It Was An Unexpected Passing'
Speaking on an Instagram live with daughter Elsie, 13, she described how she thought her sibling "would be ok" but days later, his condition went rapidly downhill and they received the "sudden, brutal" news that he had died.
Evans, 57, said: "It was a very unexpected passing, and it's been really, really upsetting for everybody. But as his wife said to me this morning, he would have not wanted me to miss this, so I'm really, really happy that you guys are here."
Speaking to her fans on the video, Alice said: "I've been through some pretty dark times, and there were times in the middle of the night where I spoke to some people, some of you, and you just got me through things."
Tony 'Went Rapidly Downhill'
Explaining her brother's condition before his death, Alice said: "He went into hospital and they thought he was going to be out just overnight, they thought it was just an infection, and then things went very rapidly downhill.
"Then we had a week where we thought he was going to be okay, and we were asking for prayers. Then, just sudden, brutal notice that there was no activity."
Alice revealed that her children "spoke to him many times a week on FaceTime, so it's very sudden, very upsetting.
"Terrible for his poor wife, who's not even 40, but it's something we're going to have to deal with it and it's going to take a long time."
'I'll Never Be The Same'
Later in the video, Alice said she "will never be the same again" after the loss of her beloved brother.
Last month, Alice, 57, asked her fans to say prayers for Tony, admitting it "wasn't looking good" for her sibling.
Taking to her Instagram Stories, the star penned on top of a blank snap: "Please everybody. Say prayers for my beloved brother Tony tonight. It's not looking good. I love you all," with a crying face emoji.
In a tragic update days later, Alice announced that Tony had passed away days before, as she shared a heartbreaking statement.
Alice wrote: "I can’t believe I'm writing this. On Thursday, at 6.42 pm, our beloved Tone left this earth.
"My brother, my best friend, the most incredible husband to Rachel, and beloved Uncle Tone to my girls, who became so close to him in these past few years thanks to the wonders of FaceTime.
"Tony was the kindest, most loyal, funniest, warm person I could have ever hoped to have had as a sibling. He will leave a gaping hole in the lives of me and the girls, that I have no idea how I will fill.
"Rachel, you are the strongest person I know, and this week has been hell for all of us, but especially you. You are the most caring, beautiful person, and my sister forever. You and Tone were meant for each other."
She added: "I have never met another couple so in love and so dedicated. It’s just unthinkable that your story has to end here.
"Tone – I don't remember life without you in it, and I have no idea how to even go about trying. RIP my beautiful, perfect brother."