Kamala Turns on Joe: Harris Blasts Biden's 'Reckless' Decision to Seek Second Term as Concerns for 'Frail' Ex-Prez's Health Erupted — 'The Stakes Were Simply Too High'

Calls for Biden to stop seeking reelection began to grow following his debate with Trump on June 27, 2024, where he made confusing statements, stumbled over words, and had enough nonsensical lines that even the tycoon at one point remarked, I really don't know what he said at the end of this, and I don't think he knows what he said either."

By July 10, major Democratic donor George Clooney penned an op-ed in The New York Times, calling for Biden to step down, writing, "We are not going to win in November with this president."

The following week, prominent U.S. Congressman Adam Schiff called on Biden to step aside, as the chorus among fellow lawmakers grew.

On July 21, Biden announced that he would not be seeking a second term, while revealing that he wanted Harris to run in his place.

"My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it's been the best decision I made," the president said in the statement.

"Today, I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee for our party this year. Democrats − it's time to come together and beat Trump. Let's do this," he added.