Kamala Turns on Joe: Harris Blasts Biden's 'Reckless' Decision to Seek Second Term as Concerns for 'Frail' Ex-Prez's Health Erupted — 'The Stakes Were Simply Too High'
Kamala Harris dropped her total loyalty to former boss Joe Biden in her upcoming book, 107 Days, calling him "reckless" for wanting to seek a second term, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Then-Vice President Harris, 60, became the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee in July 2024, when Biden, 82, dropped out of the race with four months to go until the election, against Republican nominee Donald Trump. It followed the president's disastrous performance against Trump, 79, in a nationally televised debate three weeks prior.
'In the Worst Position'
Harris noted in an excerpt from her book, due for release on September 23, that she found herself in an uncomfortable position when it came to expressing her thoughts.
"And of all the people in the White House, I was in the worst position to make the case that he should drop out. I knew it would come off to him as incredibly self-serving if I advised him not to run. He would see it as naked ambition, perhaps as poisonous disloyalty, even if my only message was: Don’t let the other guy win," the former Veep wrote.
'It Was Recklessness'
Harris then dropped a bombshell of an observation, revealing how much former First Lady Jill Biden played a part in her husband's decision to run again.
“'It’s Joe and Jill’s decision.' We all said that, like a mantra, as if we’d all been hypnotized. Was it grace, or was it recklessness?" she wondered.
Harris continued, "In retrospect, I think it was recklessness. The stakes were simply too high. This wasn’t a choice that should have been left to an individual’s ego, an individual’s ambition. It should have been more than a personal decision."
'Joe Got Tired'
Harris, however, pivoted to the Democratic talking point that Biden was simply getting more tired with age, while refusing to refute published reports that he was suffering from severe cognitive decline.
"Many people want to spin up a narrative of some big conspiracy at the White House to hide Joe Biden’s infirmity. Here is the truth as I lived it. Joe Biden was a smart guy with long experience and deep conviction, able to discharge the duties of president," the former U.S. senator explained.
"On his worst day, he was more deeply knowledgeable, more capable of exercising judgment, and far more compassionate than Donald Trump on his best. But at 81, Joe got tired. That’s when his age showed in physical and verbal stumbles," Harris claimed.
"I don’t believe it was incapacity. If I believed that, I would have said so. As loyal as I am to President Biden, I am more loyal to my country," she declared.
Passing the Torch
Calls for Biden to stop seeking reelection began to grow following his debate with Trump on June 27, 2024, where he made confusing statements, stumbled over words, and had enough nonsensical lines that even the tycoon at one point remarked, I really don't know what he said at the end of this, and I don't think he knows what he said either."
By July 10, major Democratic donor George Clooney penned an op-ed in The New York Times, calling for Biden to step down, writing, "We are not going to win in November with this president."
The following week, prominent U.S. Congressman Adam Schiff called on Biden to step aside, as the chorus among fellow lawmakers grew.
On July 21, Biden announced that he would not be seeking a second term, while revealing that he wanted Harris to run in his place.
"My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it's been the best decision I made," the president said in the statement.
"Today, I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee for our party this year. Democrats − it's time to come together and beat Trump. Let's do this," he added.