Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Joe Biden

Latest Horrifying Details of Joe Biden's Decline Emerge — With Secret Service Whistleblower Claiming Ex-President Got 'Lost' in His Closet

biden
Source: MEGA

Former president Joe Biden got 'lost' in his own closet says an anonymous secret service member assigned to the veteran politician.

June 2 2025, Published 7:21 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Joe Biden's health is in such great decline he got "lost" in his own closet, a Secret Service whistleblower has claimed.

RadarOnline.com reveal the leak was provided to MAGA Senator Josh Hawley who shared the information amid claims the former president's administration worked to cover up his waning mental state.

Article continues below advertisement

'Couldn't Find His Way Out Of A Closet'

Photo of Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

The new claims add further fuel to the theory surrounding a cover up of the ex-president's declining mental state.

Article continues below advertisement

Hawley said: "He (the Secret Service member) told me that Biden used to get lost in his closet in the mornings at the White House," adding that his source was assigned to Biden while he was the president.

"I mean, the guy literally stumbling around in the White House residence couldn't find his way out of his own closet. The president of the United States. I mean, this is outrageous. We were lied to."

Article continues below advertisement
stus image templates
Source: MEGA

Senator Josh Hawley claims the whistleblower informed him of Biden's closet gaffe.

Article continues below advertisement

Hawley said the alarming claims were made to him while he was investigating the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump during his campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

He went on to criticize the ongoing scandal that the Biden administration worked to cover up his cognitive decline, specifically with the use of an autopen — a device that automatically replicates a person's signature.

"We need to find out who actually signed off, so to speak, on all those autopen signatures and all of those pardons and all of those clemencies," Hawley said, adding that it amounts to "one of the worst constitutional crises of our country's history."

Article continues below advertisement

The senator's comments come just after Biden, 82, announced he was diagnosed with Stage 4 prostate cancer and amid the mounting backlash of CNN anchor Jake Tapper's new book that claims to blow the lid off of the White House campaign that hid Biden's health decline from the American people.

His office revealed his frightening diagnosis on May 18, adding that it is an "aggressive form" of prostate cancer.

The cancer has metastasized and spread to his bones, a statement on the ex-president's diagnosis revealed.

Article continues below advertisement

Book Bombshells

alex tapper alex thompson joe biden book biggest revelations
Source: MEGA

Biden announced last month he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 prostate cancer.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Split photo of Elon Musk, Corey Booker

Elon Musk Rages at CNN For Lack of Outrage Over Corey Booker's 'Nazi Salute' After They Ripped Billionaire For Similar Gesture

Split photo of Alex Marquardt. CNN

Alex Marquardt Out At CNN After He 'Destroyed the Reputation' of Navy Vet in Defamation Lawsuit That Cost Network $5Million

Article continues below advertisement

The announcement came just one week after reports revealed that a "small nodule" was found on Biden's prostate that needed "further evaluation."

Just as his health battle was revealed, Tapper's new book, Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again, co-authored with Axios' Alex Thompson, hit the shelves.

Early reviews of the book, which was released May 20, were quickly overshadowed by allegations that Tapper himself was part of the cover-up and is now seemingly trying to rewrite history.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
stus image templates
Source: MEGA

Biden's reign as president was tainted by numerous health issues and concerns for his wellbeing.

Tapper has since been labeled a fraud and "phony" over his self-righteous rants about the former president's health cover-up, claiming that his role as an anchor at a left-leaning network helped conceal the alleged secret.

"He was and still is down for the cause. We are not fooled or amused," a social media user wrote.

"No retractions, no apologies, and no consequences for those who pushed a false narrative for years," another stated.

Someone else commented: "Bullsh--, he's lying. He knew all along that it was bullsh-- and still carried the Democratic Party's water."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.