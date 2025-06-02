Latest Horrifying Details of Joe Biden's Decline Emerge — With Secret Service Whistleblower Claiming Ex-President Got 'Lost' in His Closet
Joe Biden's health is in such great decline he got "lost" in his own closet, a Secret Service whistleblower has claimed.
RadarOnline.com reveal the leak was provided to MAGA Senator Josh Hawley who shared the information amid claims the former president's administration worked to cover up his waning mental state.
'Couldn't Find His Way Out Of A Closet'
Hawley said: "He (the Secret Service member) told me that Biden used to get lost in his closet in the mornings at the White House," adding that his source was assigned to Biden while he was the president.
"I mean, the guy literally stumbling around in the White House residence couldn't find his way out of his own closet. The president of the United States. I mean, this is outrageous. We were lied to."
Hawley said the alarming claims were made to him while he was investigating the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump during his campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.
He went on to criticize the ongoing scandal that the Biden administration worked to cover up his cognitive decline, specifically with the use of an autopen — a device that automatically replicates a person's signature.
"We need to find out who actually signed off, so to speak, on all those autopen signatures and all of those pardons and all of those clemencies," Hawley said, adding that it amounts to "one of the worst constitutional crises of our country's history."
The senator's comments come just after Biden, 82, announced he was diagnosed with Stage 4 prostate cancer and amid the mounting backlash of CNN anchor Jake Tapper's new book that claims to blow the lid off of the White House campaign that hid Biden's health decline from the American people.
His office revealed his frightening diagnosis on May 18, adding that it is an "aggressive form" of prostate cancer.
The cancer has metastasized and spread to his bones, a statement on the ex-president's diagnosis revealed.
Book Bombshells
The announcement came just one week after reports revealed that a "small nodule" was found on Biden's prostate that needed "further evaluation."
Just as his health battle was revealed, Tapper's new book, Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again, co-authored with Axios' Alex Thompson, hit the shelves.
Early reviews of the book, which was released May 20, were quickly overshadowed by allegations that Tapper himself was part of the cover-up and is now seemingly trying to rewrite history.
Tapper has since been labeled a fraud and "phony" over his self-righteous rants about the former president's health cover-up, claiming that his role as an anchor at a left-leaning network helped conceal the alleged secret.
"He was and still is down for the cause. We are not fooled or amused," a social media user wrote.
"No retractions, no apologies, and no consequences for those who pushed a false narrative for years," another stated.
Someone else commented: "Bullsh--, he's lying. He knew all along that it was bullsh-- and still carried the Democratic Party's water."