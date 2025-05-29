EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — The Secret Messages Furious CNN Moderators Shared During Joe Biden's Election-Losing Debate Performance Against Donald Trump

Biden, who is currently battling an "aggressive" form of prostate cancer, suffered a series of successive stumbles when trying to lay out his plans for his proposed next four years that fateful June night.

The 82-year-old's derailed train of thought raised concerns among Democratic donors and supporters, who were at first looking forward to hearing him take on – and take down – Trump.

However, after babbling through much of the night, questions about the then president's mental and physical health exploded, eventually leading him to step away to be replaced by Vice President Kamala Harris on the Democratic ticket.

Now, in his explosive new book about Biden's health, CNN anchor – and debate moderator that night – Jake Tapper has revealed the puzzled reaction he shared with co-moderator Dana Bash.