Joe Biden
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Joe Biden Branded a Dead Man Walking in Shocking New Book on His Health — With Doctor Saying Staffers Were Trying to KILL Him

Photo of Joe Biden.
Source: MEGA

A new book claims Joe Biden's health is worse than reported, with a doctor warning he may have just six months to live.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 23 2025, Published 11:40 a.m. ET

Joe Biden’s health was allegedly in far graver condition than Americans were told, claims a bombshell new book.

And now, RadarOnline.com can reveal a leading doctor has warned the frail 82-year-old Democrat may have just six months to live following his recent prostate cancer revelation.

biden
Source: MEGA

In 'Original Sin,' nearly 200 Democratic insiders confirm Biden’s frail health seriously threatened his ability to lead.

The grim prognosis comes after doctors found a suspicious nodule on Biden’s prostate, which Manhattan internist Dr. Stuart Fischer warns could be an early sign of a devastating and aggressive cancer threatening the former commander-in-chief’s health.

Fischer, who has not treated Biden, explained: "Usually, cancers are on the inside of the prostate and cannot be felt.

"But if the cancer is large enough to be felt on the outside of the prostate, it can be quite large and may have already spread to vital organs like the lungs, bones and elsewhere throughout the body.

"It's quite possible that Biden has as little as six months to live!"

Details on 'Original Sin'

jake tapper
Source: MEGA

Jake Tapper's book blames a secretive group of White House insiders for covering-up Biden's health.

That bombshell broke just ahead of the release of Original Sin by journalists Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson, which chillingly reveals the full scope of Biden’s reported decline in the final months of his presidency.

The explosive exposé says Biden was a shadow of his former self – whispering his words, failing to recognize longtime friends and trusted aides, and too unsteady to walk even short distances without fearing a fall.

Sources claim Biden’s health plunged quickly and sharply, with the decline kept under wraps to avoid derailing his bid for a second term in the 2024 presidential race.

The former president ultimately exited the race following a disastrous debate performance, with then-Vice President Kamala Harris stepping in as his replacement on the ticket in an unsuccessful attempt to defeat Republican Donald Trump.

In Original Sin, nearly 200 Democratic insiders – including several top aides speaking out for the first time – confirm long-held suspicions that the frail leader’s health had deteriorated so badly it put his ability to lead at serious risk.

Staffers revealed they feared they might have to wheel the president around if he won reelection.

They also restricted his work hours to just 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. because they worried he’d be too exhausted to handle urgent matters.

Whistleblowers said Biden’s speeches were deliberately shortened to keep him off his feet, while handlers sometimes filmed him in slow motion to mask just how slowly he really moved.

White House staff reportedly walked alongside him to prevent falls, installed handrails on stage steps, and even shortened the Air Force One stairway to reduce the risk of a tumble.

Covering Up Biden's Frailties?

leading us doctor reveals white house major clue joe biden cancer detected years earlier pp
Source: MEGA

Whistleblowers say Biden’s speeches were cut short and handlers filmed him in slow motion to hide his slow pace.

The book also alleges that Biden didn’t recognize longtime supporter George Clooney at a 2024 fundraiser, just before the actor famously urged the president to drop out of the race.

"It almost seems like those who were pushing Biden to run were unintentionally killing him," says Fischer. "Their allegiance was to the Democratic Party - and sadly not to a suffering human being!"

Incredibly, the book lays much of the blame for the purported cover-up on a shadowy cabal of White House insiders dubbed "the Politburo," just like the scheming group that once ran the former Soviet Union.

"It was an abomination," one prominent Democratic strategist says of Biden's decision to seek reelection despite his frailties.

alex tapper alex thompson joe biden book biggest revelations
Source: MEGA

The former president was recently diagnosed with 'aggressive' prostate cancer.

"He stole an election from the Democratic Party; he stole it from the American people."

Another Democratic source says Biden may have been encouraged to run again, but the "real culprit" behind his choice to pursue a second term - and keep his health under wraps - was his "own innate stubbornness and refusal to admit his obvious decline."

The source adds, "He made the decision — and he'll have to live with the consequences."

