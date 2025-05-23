EXCLUSIVE: Joe Biden Branded a Dead Man Walking in Shocking New Book on His Health — With Doctor Saying Staffers Were Trying to KILL Him

The grim prognosis comes after doctors found a suspicious nodule on Biden’s prostate, which Manhattan internist Dr. Stuart Fischer warns could be an early sign of a devastating and aggressive cancer threatening the former commander-in-chief’s health.

Fischer, who has not treated Biden, explained: "Usually, cancers are on the inside of the prostate and cannot be felt.

"But if the cancer is large enough to be felt on the outside of the prostate, it can be quite large and may have already spread to vital organs like the lungs, bones and elsewhere throughout the body.

"It's quite possible that Biden has as little as six months to live!"