EXCLUSIVE: Inside the Joe Biden Cancer 'Cover-Up' Scandal — As Rumors Spiral His Diagnosis Was Handled With 'Same Secrecy As His Obvious Dementia'
Joe Biden’s handling of his late-stage prostate cancer diagnosis is still drawing fierce scrutiny – with one leading oncologist now declaring: "It is highly likely he was carrying a diagnosis of prostate cancer throughout his White House tenure and the American people were uninformed."
RadarOnline.com can reveal the remarks by Dr Stephen Quay, a former Stanford University School of Medicine faculty member, have fueled allegations the 82-year-old former president and his inner circle deliberately withheld information about his health – echoing long-running concerns over transparency surrounding his cognitive decline.
Diagnosis 'Mystery'
Biden’s office announced the stage 4 diagnosis on Sunday 18 May, attributing it to urinary symptoms discovered just two days earlier.
But a growing chorus of medical professionals have questioned the timeline, suggesting the cancer must have been present for years.
In 1988, Biden, then 45, was rushed to a hospital in Wilmington, Delaware, suffering severe neck pain.
Doctors discovered a bleeding aneurysm and blood in his spinal fluid.
The situation was so dire his wife Jill, now 73, was told to wait outside while he received Catholic Last Rites.
Biden had recently exited his first presidential bid, citing a plagiarism scandal.
At the time, he had kept quiet about debilitating headaches and carried a large bottle of Tylenol wherever he went.
Now, almost four decades later, Biden's silence about his condition has reignited debate about his pattern of secrecy, as well as the judgment of his family and advisers.
The prostate cancer diagnosis – rated a 9 on the Gleason scale used to measure the severity of the illness and signaling extreme aggression – reportedly came as a surprise.
But experts say the story does not add up.
Story 'Holes'
Dr, Zeke Emanuel, 66, a senior oncologist and former Biden Covid advisory board member, declared: "He probably had it at the start of his presidency, in 2021… He’s had this for many years, maybe even a decade, growing there and spreading.’ He added, ‘I don’t think there’s any disagreement about that."
And Dr. David Shusterman, 54, a New York-based urologist, said: "The fact that we just find it at a Gleason 9 is pretty much unheard of in this day and age."
According to Shusterman, patients with Biden's level of illness typically show up at emergency rooms with bone pain after years without medical care – not with symptoms suddenly emerging during routine check-ups.
Yale professor Dr Howie Forman, 59, an expert in radiology and biomedical imaging, has also weighed in, saying: "It is inconceivable that this was not being followed before he left the presidency."
In 2022, Biden stated in a speech: "I – and so damn many other people I grew up with – have cancer."
When Did He Know?
At the time, aides claimed he was referring to non-melanoma skin cancers removed before his presidency. But critics have since seized on the remark as an inadvertent admission.
The controversy comes alongside publication of Original Sin, a new book by journalists Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson, which outlines how top Biden aides concealed the extent of his mental decline.
The book alleges White House physician Dr Kevin O’Connor privately expressed alarm at the toll the job was taking, even as he gave public reassurances of Biden’s health.
It describes a "code of omerta" in Biden’s final months in office – enforced by senior aides and Jill Biden – with one insider described as her "Rasputin".
The First Lady is depicted as the most forceful voice pushing for re-election, even when others urged restraint.
After Biden's disoriented performance during the D-Day commemorations in Normandy, the book claims one Democrat said he looked "frailer and was shuffling more than many of the World War II veterans."