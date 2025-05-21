EXCLUSIVE: Inside the Joe Biden Cancer 'Cover-Up' Scandal — As Rumors Spiral His Diagnosis Was Handled With 'Same Secrecy As His Obvious Dementia'

Biden’s office announced the stage 4 diagnosis on Sunday 18 May, attributing it to urinary symptoms discovered just two days earlier.

But a growing chorus of medical professionals have questioned the timeline, suggesting the cancer must have been present for years.

In 1988, Biden, then 45, was rushed to a hospital in Wilmington, Delaware, suffering severe neck pain.

Doctors discovered a bleeding aneurysm and blood in his spinal fluid.

The situation was so dire his wife Jill, now 73, was told to wait outside while he received Catholic Last Rites.

Biden had recently exited his first presidential bid, citing a plagiarism scandal.

At the time, he had kept quiet about debilitating headaches and carried a large bottle of Tylenol wherever he went.

Now, almost four decades later, Biden's silence about his condition has reignited debate about his pattern of secrecy, as well as the judgment of his family and advisers.

The prostate cancer diagnosis – rated a 9 on the Gleason scale used to measure the severity of the illness and signaling extreme aggression – reportedly came as a surprise.

But experts say the story does not add up.