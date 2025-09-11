Joy Behar's Firing Bombshell: 'The View' Co-host Reflects on Being Axed From Controversial Talk Show... And Claims Network 'Begged' for Her to Return
Joy Behar has been a mainstay on The View since the days of Barbara Walters, but the legendary creator of the show wasn't always on the same page with her co-host, firing her twice, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 82-year-old, who has been buried in backlash over her anti-Trump comments, appeared on Watch What Happens Live and recalled being fired twice by Walters.
Behar V. Walters
"She fired me twice, actually,” Behar told host Andy Cohen, and explained that one booting that "had something to do with a Democrat and a Republican."
The TV star added: "That’s what they told me. So she sacked me, right? So we're planning to tell the story on air." According to Behar, she recalled telling viewers she was leaving, only for the iconic journalist to urge her mid-commercial break, "Tell them you changed your mind."
"Barbara, you just fired me. How am I supposed to change my mind?" Behar revealed she told Walters in response.
However, Behar claimed Walters "regretted" the decision, and Cohen noted ABC ended up bringing the comedian back.
A Lack Of Conservative Guests?
"They didn't just bring me back, they begged me. Let's be clear," Behar claimed during the episode on Wednesday, September 10.
Cohen agreed and responded: "Yes, they did. … They broke the bank to get you back."
Behar was one of the daytime talk show's original panelists when it premiered in 1997. She left in 2013, only to return to her role in 2015. She now works alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin.
After a brief hiatus for the summer, The View returned for its 29th season on September 8, even though plenty of conservatives wished the longtime program would have been canned.
The morning show had been hit hard by critics after it was discovered that no conservative guests were booked from January to July this year.
A study by the Media Research Center's NewsBuster analyzed every episode from January 6 through July 25 and found The View hosted 102 left-leaning guests and zero conservative guests.
"What's interesting (is)… the left talked for years about bringing back the fairness doctrine," Fox News contributor Guy Benson mocked during an appearance on Fox & Friends. This was an obsession of theirs to try to clamp down on the success of (conservative) talk radio.
"If they had succeeded and had gotten the fairness doctrine, The View would be out of business for that reason alone. That would be basically illegal."
Behar Bashes 'Jealous Trump
And even after Disney boss Bob Iger told the ladies of The View to "tone down their political rhetoric," after the panel made it a point to call out Trump and his decisions, Behar still did her thing.
"The thing about him is he is so jealous of Obama, because Obama is everything that he is not. Trim. Smart. Handsome. Happily married. And can sing Al Green’s song Let’s Stay Together better than Al Green," Behar joked while comparing Trump to his predecessor and major rival, Barack Obama.
President Trump previously claimed the show would be canceled, and declared Behar should join former The View co-host Rosie O'Donnell in Ireland, where the comedian, 63, fled following his second election victory.
"Rosie O’Donnell and 'Joyless' Behar are irrelevant losers with too much time on their hands, whining about a failing talk show while everyday Americans are working hard,” White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers says in a statement.
"Our country is better off with Rosie living abroad, and we can all hope 'Joyless' Behar will join her next!"