Meghan's Next Move: Duchess Tipped to Cross Over to Politics and Become Governor of California by Former Royal Butler
Meghan Markle has been tipped to move into politics as her next career switch... and become Governor of California.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the prediction comes from Princess Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, who also claims her husband, Prince Harry, 40, is becoming increasingly fed up with life in California.
California Dreaming?
The ex-royal staffer claims the couple’s relationship will soon crack due to their differing ambitions, and he believes Meghan, 44, won't be happy until she becomes a billionaire.
He said: "I think the two cultures which came together in the marriage of Harry and Meghan, there is a fault line down the middle of it, and I feel that will crack one day.
"Think about it. Harry came from this very busy world of the Royal Family with lots to do. Even in his spare time, he could play polo and do whatever he wanted.
"He is sat in Montecito, twiddling his thumbs, thinking: 'What do I do next? What is my role? Where is my work?'"
'Netflix Won't Be Enough'
Burrell said he believes this mentality will "wear thin" for the Duke of Sussex.
"As Meghan rises in Netflix firmament into whatever she will do," he claimed. "I think it won't be enough for Meghan, and it won't be enough for Harry.
"She will just go off, and her next step is a billionaire because she's got millions so why not step up to a billionaire?"
And in a prediction that will ruffle feathers at Buckingham Palace, Burrell added that Markle might even "go for politics."
"Why not become governor of California?" Burrell asked.
King Visit
Harry is currently back in the U.K. on a four-day trip, which involved seeing his father, King Charles, for the first time in 19 months.
The Duke said Charles, 76, was "great" when quizzed on their meeting during a reception for the Invictus Games, which he launched in 2014 as a tournament for injured service personnel and veterans.
Markle stayed in California during Harry's trip to his homeland, which did not involve a meeting with his brother Prince William, 43, as the pair are still at loggerheads.
RadarOnline.com revealed on Wednesday, September 10, that Markle is doing everything she can to make sure her husband isn't swayed to return to the royal family, amid claims Kate Middleton is hoping for a face-to-face meeting to help end the rift.
The thought of them reconnecting is rather unthinkable for her,” an insider revealed about Markle's reaction to her husband having a private meeting with Middleton, 43.
"Seeing Kate and Harry together again – it's Meghan’s idea of a nightmare," the source claimed. "It’s not about not liking her, it’s about control of the narrative. Meghan doesn’t like people who will steal her thunder – not just the duchess, but Harry, as well. She doesn’t trust Kate, and she doesn’t want her influencing Harry while he’s back in the UK."
"Kate wants to see Harry in secret, and there have been messages between them," the source dished. "However, Meghan is laying down the law. She’s been very clear about what she expects of him while he’s over there."
"She’s protective and doesn’t want Harry reconnecting, sparking gossip," the insider claimed.