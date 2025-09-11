Your tip
Jeffery Epstein
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Fresh Prince Andrew Epstein Shock After Sex Trafficker's Birthday Book Reveals Claim His Assistant 'Met Duke and Sat on Queen Elizabeth's Throne'

Photo of Prince Andrew
Source: HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE; MEGA

Sept. 11 2025, Published 1:48 p.m. ET

Jeffrey Epstein's warped birthday book has exposed extraordinary claims by a former assistant who said she met Prince Andrew and even sat on Queen Elizabeth II's throne at Buckingham Palace, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 238-page scrapbook, compiled in 2003 by Ghislaine Maxwell to mark Epstein's 50th birthday, has been released by a US congressional committee alongside the sex trafficker's will, address book and other documents – and we have trawled its entire twisted contents.

Prince Andrew, Clinton, Trump, Campbell Named

Photo of Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Epstein’s warped birthday book reveals shocking claims from a former assistant.

The so-called birthday book mixes gushing tributes with photographs and boasts from Epstein's inner circle – which now seem warped when seen in the shadow of his 2019 death while awaiting trial for sex trafficking.

In the Epstein assistant's section of the album, an unidentified woman – who described herself as a 22-year-old divorcée when she met Epstein – wrote she had "seen the private quarters of Buckingham Palace" and "sat on the Queen of England's throne."

She included bikini photographs of herself, one showing her in a crab pose, alongside an image of a man putting his hand down a woman's trousers captioned "thank you."

Her tribute also listed encounters with high-profile figures including the now-disgraced Prince Andrew, former US president Bill Clinton, the Sultan of Brunei, Donald Trump, supermodel Naomi Campbell, singer Diana Ross and actor Kevin Spacey.

She wrote of flying on Concorde, sky-diving, attending a Victoria's Secret fashion show and racing with driver Max Papis.

Shamed Duke Now Lives as Royal Recluse

Photo of Epstein's birthday book
Source: HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE

Lord Peter Mandelson also praised Epstein as his 'best pal' in the scrapbook.

The assistant's comments echo a separate image, published in 2020, showing Maxwell and Spacey sitting on the coronation thrones of the Queen and Prince Philip during a 2002 palace tour organized by Andrew.

It is not known if the assistant was present on that visit.

A source said: "This will pile fresh pain on Prince Andrew. Whatever he does, he can never seem to escape the shame of his relationship with Epstein."

Andrew is now a royal recluse after being stripped of titles and the right to work as a senior royal in the wake of the fallout from his friendship with Epstein.

Elsewhere in the birthday book, British politician Lord Peter Mandelson, 71, offered a lengthy tribute to Epstein. "Once upon a time, an intelligent, sharp-witted man they call (illegible) parachuted into my life," U.S. Mandelson wrote.

His message described Epstein as "my best pal" and included photographs of himself with women whose faces were obscured.

Mandelson Says He Regrets Meeting Jeffrey Epstein

Photo of the birthday note by Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE

The scrapbook included beach photos of scantily clad women and crude cartoons.

Mandelson has since insisted he regrets meeting Epstein.

After the message was released, Britain's health secretary Wes Streeting said: "I think the ambassador has been clear that he regrets ever having been introduced to Epstein.

"And who can blame him? Who would want to be associated with Epstein given what we know now about the horrific crimes that he perpetrated?"

The birthday scrapbook also contained beach shots of scantily clad women, cartoon sketches and an acrostic poem spelling out Epstein's name.

Handwritten notes included references to constant surveillance – with one woman joking she "couldn't get a second of privacy" because Epstein was always surrounded by cameras.

Duke Claimed Friendship Ended in 2010

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Epstein’s assistant bragged about flying on Concorde and sky-diving with elites.

Andrew, 65, has repeatedly denied wrongdoing in relation to Epstein.

He said he ended their friendship in 2010 after the pair were photographed together in New York's Central Park.

Epstein was found dead in a Manhattan jail cell in August 2019 at the age of 66, while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges – sparking a mass of conspiracy theories he was bumped off to stop him revealing the sordid secrets of his rich and powerful pals and suspected spying past.

