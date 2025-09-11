EXCLUSIVE: Fresh Prince Andrew Epstein Shock After Sex Trafficker's Birthday Book Reveals Claim His Assistant 'Met Duke and Sat on Queen Elizabeth's Throne'

The assistant's comments echo a separate image, published in 2020, showing Maxwell and Spacey sitting on the coronation thrones of the Queen and Prince Philip during a 2002 palace tour organized by Andrew.

It is not known if the assistant was present on that visit.

A source said: "This will pile fresh pain on Prince Andrew. Whatever he does, he can never seem to escape the shame of his relationship with Epstein."

Andrew is now a royal recluse after being stripped of titles and the right to work as a senior royal in the wake of the fallout from his friendship with Epstein.

Elsewhere in the birthday book, British politician Lord Peter Mandelson, 71, offered a lengthy tribute to Epstein. "Once upon a time, an intelligent, sharp-witted man they call (illegible) parachuted into my life," U.S. Mandelson wrote.

His message described Epstein as "my best pal" and included photographs of himself with women whose faces were obscured.