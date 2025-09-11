EXCLUSIVE: Radar Exposes the Biggest Shocks in Jeffrey Epstein Birthday Book After We Trawled Entire 238-Page Pedophile Tribute — From Skin-Crawling Drawings to Topless Ghislaine Maxwell

What might once have looked like a jokey keepsake is now being scrutinized as evidence of his warped world – a mix of lewd photographs, sketches and notes from friends and political figures.

Page 108 of the scrapbook contains one of the most jarring images in the skin-crawling tome.

It shows Ghislaine Maxwell, then Epstein's closest associate, topless in a swimming pool as she clings to him with a smile.

In hindsight, the photograph is chilling – as Maxwell is now serving a 20-year sentence for grooming underage girls for Epstein.

Elsewhere, Epstein himself appears in bizarre staged scenes.

On page 115 he is pictured wearing tights over his head like a mask, acting out what looks like a mock murder plot.

Observers have called it a grim attempt at black humor among his inner circle.