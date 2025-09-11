EXCLUSIVE: Radar Exposes the Biggest Shocks in Jeffrey Epstein Birthday Book After We Trawled Entire 238-Page Pedophile Tribute — From Skin-Crawling Drawings to Topless Ghislaine Maxwell
Jeffrey Epstein's so-called birthday book has been made public – and RadarOnline.com can reveal after a trawl of the entire 238-page scrapbook, compiled for the pedophile's 50th in 2003, contains images and messages as disturbing as the life of the disgraced sex trafficker.
The album was released by a congressional panel alongside Epstein's will and address book.
Epstein Scrapbook Released by Congressional Panel
What might once have looked like a jokey keepsake is now being scrutinized as evidence of his warped world – a mix of lewd photographs, sketches and notes from friends and political figures.
Page 108 of the scrapbook contains one of the most jarring images in the skin-crawling tome.
It shows Ghislaine Maxwell, then Epstein's closest associate, topless in a swimming pool as she clings to him with a smile.
In hindsight, the photograph is chilling – as Maxwell is now serving a 20-year sentence for grooming underage girls for Epstein.
Elsewhere, Epstein himself appears in bizarre staged scenes.
On page 115 he is pictured wearing tights over his head like a mask, acting out what looks like a mock murder plot.
Observers have called it a grim attempt at black humor among his inner circle.
Bizarre Notes Reference Crime Writer Patricia Cornwell
By page 128, the book turns surreal. Scribbled across one spread is the line: "Was Jack the Ripper Jeffrey Epstein?" next to references to crime writer Patricia Cornwell's decades-long work on the Victorian killer. The origin of the phrase is unclear.
Political figures also feature. Britain's Lord Peter Mandelson, 71, appears several times.
One of his messages describes Epstein as "my best pal" and praises his "interesting" acquaintances, accompanied by photos of Mandelson at parties with women whose faces are obscured.
A spokesperson for U.S. ambassador Mandelson reiterated that he "very much regrets ever having been introduced" to Epstein.
Former US president Bill Clinton, 79, is also referenced in a note that praises his "childlike curiosity." Clinton has consistently denied knowledge of Epstein's crimes.
Disturbing Epstein Sketches Show Children & Sexualized Animals
Perhaps the most unsettling section comes on page 155, where friends submitted cartoon-style drawings.
One sketch shows Epstein in 1983 handing balloons to children, contrasted with a 2003 depiction of him sprawled on a lounger while women massage him.
The caption beneath reads: "What a great country!" Other illustrations include safari animals in sexually explicit poses.
In one, a lion looms over a lioness whose face is frozen in what looks like an odd moment of apparent sexual ecstasy – while a baboon is also pictured on a branch with its mouth wide open.
Scattered notes add to the sinister atmosphere.
Final Pages Feature Epstein With Women on Yachts and Beaches
On page 207, an unnamed woman wrote: "Visiting you down in Palm Beach… can't get a second of privacy with you and a camera around. Ha!"
Her words echo long-running suspicions about Epstein's obsession with recording those around him as part of a global sex tape based honey-trap plot to ensnare the world's most rich and powerful figures and blackmail them into becoming puppets for other regimes.
Wildlife photographs also appear throughout, including lions and baboons caught in suggestive poses.
The closing pages, 216 and 217, are collages of Epstein on yachts and beaches with women – with most of their faces redacted in heavy black ink.
The scrapbook was obtained after the House Oversight Committee pressed Epstein's estate to hand over personal material. Chairman James Comer accused Democrats of cherry-picking its contents, while stressing that those featured are not accused of crimes.
Still, two decades on, the so-called birthday book reads as part shrine, part blackmail trove – and part grotesque joke.