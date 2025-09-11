Eerie Resurfaced Video: Charlie Kirk Revealed How He 'Wanted To Be Remembered' During Podcast Interview Before Conservative Activist and Trump Ally Was Assassinated at Utah College Event
Charlie Kirk was confronted by the question of how he would like to be remembered if he died well before he was killed by an assassin's bullet while speaking at a college campus in Utah, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Kirk, 31, was gunned down in front of a massive crowd while debating a student on the campus of Utah Valley University on Wednesday, September 10. It was the first stop of the Turning Point USA founder's Fall 2025 American Comeback Tour, which would have taken him to a host of universities throughout the country over the following two months.
'The Most Important Thing in My Life'
After Kirk's death, a podcast interview resurfaced where he was asked, "If you could be associated with one thing, how would you want to be remembered?" with the slightly shocked MAGA supporter confirming, "If I died?"
Without flinching, the conservative firebrand responded, "I want to be remembered for courage for my faith. That would be the most important thing. The most important thing in my life is my faith"
Kirk had long placed his devotion above all else. In an Instagram post on September 1, he was seen holding his three-year-old daughter while visiting a scenic spot in Arizona. In the caption, Kirk wrote, "God, family, country. In that order," while wishing fans a happy Labor Day.
'I'm Nothing Without Jesus'
Kirk had always been vocal about how much being a devout Christian was a cornerstone of how he lived his life.
"I mean, I'm nothing without Jesus," he told Russell Brand in 2024 while appearing on the comedian's podcast, revealing how long he'd been devoted.
"I'm a sinner. I fall incredibly short of the glory of God. We all do. I gave my life to the Lord in fifth grade, and it's the most important decision I've ever made, and everything I do incorporates Jesus Christ."
'Something Even Better Awaiting Us'
Four months before his death, the Republican youth political organizer shared a YouTube video where he took a question from an atheist during one of his on-campus debate sessions.
"I would argue you have a lot more faith than I do," he told the young man. "You have a lot more blind faith to believe that everything around you, love, joy, peace, sadness, is all just a construct of neurons firing in your brain."
He continued, "We as Christians have hope that we are going to see our loved ones again, that we will be in heaven, that we will be in perfect peace, and that this is not it. In fact, there's something even better awaiting us."
'Lifting Up What Is Beautiful'
Kirk's wife, Erika, was equally devoted to Christ, and the duo made raising their young family a top priority. The couple shared a three-year-old daughter and a one-year-old son.
The podcaster said building a family was far more important than his work, which put him in the inner ranks of President Donald Trump.
"Having children is more important than having a good career," the free speech activist told Fox News' Laura Ingraham two days before his death. "My kids matter way more than how many social media followers that I have."
Kirk controversially stated that he has noticed a pattern "time and time again on college campuses where young men are ordering their lives correctly," while women tend to prioritize their careers over starting a family.
"And I would also tell young ladies, you can always go back to your career later, that there is a window where you primarily should pursue marriage and having children, and that is a beautiful thing," Kirk shared. "This is not about shaming, this is not about ridiculing, this is not about moralizing. It is about lifting up what is beautiful."