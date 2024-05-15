Fox News Host Laura Ingraham Complains About 'Musty' Air and 'Old' Floors in Courtroom After Attending Trump's Criminal Trial
Fox News host Laura Ingraham complained about the “atmosphere” inside the New York City courtroom where Donald Trump is currently on criminal trial for the alleged falsification of business records, RadarOnline.com can report.
Ingraham bemoaned about the courtroom where the embattled ex-president’s criminal case was underway on Tuesday shortly after she visited the Manhattan courthouse to report on the unfolding proceedings.
According to Ingraham, the air in the courtroom was “musty” and the floors were “old.” She also noted that the courtroom benches were “hard.”
“First, let’s take some quick takes on the atmosphere in the courtroom today, where I was, and to give you a sense of what the GOP frontrunner has been dealing with these past three weeks,” the Fox News host said during Tuesday night’s episode of The Ingraham Angle.
“The air is musty; the floors are old, tan, brown linoleum. Remember those?” she continued. “And the benches hard oak, with a stress on the word hard.”
Even more surprising were Ingraham’s remarks about the twelve Manhattanite jurors set to decide ex-President Trump’s verdict in the criminal hush money case.
While the Fox News host acknowledged that she is “no body language expert” and that she “could be wrong,” Ingraham claimed that at least two jurors would find Trump “not guilty” in connection to the 34 criminal charges against him.
“I’m no body language expert, and I could be wrong, but my novice reading is that there are at least two jurors – and perhaps as many as four – who will not vote that Donald Trump is guilty,” Ingraham speculated on Tuesday night.
“They will vote not guilty on the evidence that was presented,” she added.
Meanwhile, Ingraham also reported directly from the courtroom during day 17 of Trump’s criminal trial on Tuesday.
- Censored: Robert De Niro Audio Cut After Actor Unleashes Expletive-Filled Tirade Against Donald Trump on 'The View'
- Rachel Maddow Gags at Thought of Donald Trump as a Sexual Partner During Michael Cohen Testimony Recap
- Born to Run? Eric Trump Claims Dad Donald is More Popular Than Bruce Springsteen After New Jersey Rally
Ingraham rushed to X several times throughout the day’s proceedings to report on what was unfolding inside the courtroom, and she mostly trashed the day’s witness – Michael Cohen.
“I'm watching and listening to Cohen here in court,” she wrote in one tweet shortly before noon. “Beyond being an admitted perjurer, he comes across as well-rehearsed, but also akin to an aggrieved, under-achieving son with a daddy complex.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“The Fixer Flops,” Ingraham tweeted roughly 20 minutes later. “Inside the courtroom, I've heard nothing (other than Cohen's own words) directly linking Trump to the creation of the false business records with an intent to commit or conceal another crime.”
“Watching customary prosecution moves to rehabilitate Cohen's credibility, make him more empathetic, despite his perjury, tax evasion conviction,” Ingraham added shortly before 12:30 PM on Tuesday. “Cohen's practiced, penitent tone all meant to tell jury -- I was a liar then, but not now.”
Of course, Ingraham was not the only Trump sympathizer to attend the ex-president’s criminal trial in Manhattan on Tuesday.
Several GOP lawmakers – including House Speaker Mike Johnson – attended the day’s criminal proceedings against Trump on Tuesday.
While House Speaker Johnson entered the courthouse with the ex-president, he ultimately stopped short of entering the courtroom itself. Instead, Johnson shared remarks from outside.
"The system is using all the tools at its disposal right now to punish one president and provide cover for another," the House Speaker charged. "They're using this trial as a hook. It's so corrupt and everybody knows it."