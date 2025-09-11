Charlie Kirk Update: FBI Releases First Images of Person of Interest in Right-wing Activist's Shocking Assassination... After Kash Patel Fumbles Investigation
The investigation into Charlie Kirk's assassination now has a major update, as the FBI has released images of a "person of interest," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Kash Patel, the FBI director, previously claimed they had a person in custody, before doing a 180 and revealing they had released the person.
What Did The Images Reveal?
On Thursday, September 11, the FBI told the public: "We are asking for the public's help identifying this person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University."
The snaps show a skinny male dressed in dark clothing and wearing wraparound sunglasses. The unknown man is also seen wearing a dark-colored hat and a long-sleeve shirt that seems to have an American flag on it.
The weapon used in the deadly shooting that rocked the country has also been recovered, according to the agency. It was discovered in a wooded area near the Utah Valley University courtyard, where the shooting took place.
The rifle, an older model imported Mauser .30-06 caliber bolt action rifle, was found wrapped in a towel, according to reports.
What Happened After Kirk Was Shot?
Authorities also revealed a spent cartridge was still chambered in the rifle, and three unspent cartridges contained wording on them, according to sources, expressing "transgender and anti-fascist ideology."
Both the weapon and the ammunition have been taken by the FBI for DNA analysis and fingerprint impressions.
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to the mysterious man's identification.
Kirk, 31, was shot while hosting an event in Utah on Wednesday, September 10. Horrifying footage showed the conservative personality being hit with a single shot, as blood gushed from his body as he fell from his chair and onto the floor.
He was rushed to a hospital in Orem, Utah, where he was pronounced dead.
Patel Fumbles Investigation
Following his passing, President Trump took to Truth Social to confirm the news: "The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie.
"He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife, Erika and family. Charlie, we love you!"
After a brief manhunt, Patel said on X, "The subject for the horrific shooting today that took the life of Charlie Kirk is now in custody." However, he spoke too soon, as less than two hours after his announcement, Patel walked by his post.
He said in another tweet: "The subject in custody has been released after an interrogation by law enforcement. Our investigation continues, and we will continue to release information in interest of transparency."
The Country Reacts To Kirk's Murder
Social media users and viewers on television also saw another individual, an older man, apprehended for a while, and at one point appeared to have Patel claiming they had the shooter.
But Patel once again was wrong, as local law enforcement officials pushed back, and Gov. Spencer Cox the manhunt was still underway, and also labeled the shooting "a political assassination."
Many notable political figures were quick to react to Kirk's death, as former vice president and presidential candidate Kamala Harris said: "I am deeply disturbed by the shooting in Utah. Doug and I send our prayers to Charlie Kirk and his family. Let me be clear: Political violence has no place in America. I condemn this act, and we all must work together to ensure this does not lead to more violence."
Trump's rival, Gavin Newsom, also raged: "The attack on Charlie Kirk is disgusting, vile, and reprehensible. In the United States of America, we must reject political violence in EVERY form."