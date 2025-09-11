Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Charlie Kirk

Charlie Kirk Update: FBI Releases First Images of Person of Interest in Right-wing Activist's Shocking Assassination... After Kash Patel Fumbles Investigation

Photo of person of interest, Charlie Kirk
Source: @FBISaltLakeCity/X;RealCharlieKirk/YouTube

The FBI have released images of a person of interest following the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 11 2025, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

The investigation into Charlie Kirk's assassination now has a major update, as the FBI has released images of a "person of interest," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kash Patel, the FBI director, previously claimed they had a person in custody, before doing a 180 and revealing they had released the person.

Article continues below advertisement

What Did The Images Reveal?

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of person of interest
Source: @FBISaltLakeCity/X

The FBI released images of a person of interest in Kirk's murder.

On Thursday, September 11, the FBI told the public: "We are asking for the public's help identifying this person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University."

The snaps show a skinny male dressed in dark clothing and wearing wraparound sunglasses. The unknown man is also seen wearing a dark-colored hat and a long-sleeve shirt that seems to have an American flag on it.

The weapon used in the deadly shooting that rocked the country has also been recovered, according to the agency. It was discovered in a wooded area near the Utah Valley University courtyard, where the shooting took place.

The rifle, an older model imported Mauser .30-06 caliber bolt action rifle, was found wrapped in a towel, according to reports.

Article continues below advertisement

What Happened After Kirk Was Shot?

Photo of Charlie Kirk
Source: X

Kirk was shot while speaking at an event in Utah.

Authorities also revealed a spent cartridge was still chambered in the rifle, and three unspent cartridges contained wording on them, according to sources, expressing "transgender and anti-fascist ideology."

Both the weapon and the ammunition have been taken by the FBI for DNA analysis and fingerprint impressions.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to the mysterious man's identification.

Kirk, 31, was shot while hosting an event in Utah on Wednesday, September 10. Horrifying footage showed the conservative personality being hit with a single shot, as blood gushed from his body as he fell from his chair and onto the floor.

He was rushed to a hospital in Orem, Utah, where he was pronounced dead.

Article continues below advertisement

Patel Fumbles Investigation

Photo of Kash Patel
Source: MEGA

FBI director Patel incorrectly claimed the person behind the shooting was in custody.

Following his passing, President Trump took to Truth Social to confirm the news: "The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie.

"He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife, Erika and family. Charlie, we love you!"

After a brief manhunt, Patel said on X, "The subject for the horrific shooting today that took the life of Charlie Kirk is now in custody." However, he spoke too soon, as less than two hours after his announcement, Patel walked by his post.

He said in another tweet: "The subject in custody has been released after an interrogation by law enforcement. Our investigation continues, and we will continue to release information in interest of transparency."

Article continues below advertisement

The Country Reacts To Kirk's Murder

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell

EXCLUSIVE: Radar Exposes the Biggest Shocks in Jeffrey Epstein Birthday Book After We Trawled Entire 238-Page Pedophile Tribute — From Skin-Crawling Drawings to Topless Ghislaine Maxwell

Photo of Charlie Kirk

Eerie Resurfaced Video: Charlie Kirk Revealed How He 'Wanted To Be Remembered' During Podcast Interview Before Conservative Activist and Trump Ally Was Assassinated at Utah College Event

Social media users and viewers on television also saw another individual, an older man, apprehended for a while, and at one point appeared to have Patel claiming they had the shooter.

But Patel once again was wrong, as local law enforcement officials pushed back, and Gov. Spencer Cox the manhunt was still underway, and also labeled the shooting "a political assassination."

Many notable political figures were quick to react to Kirk's death, as former vice president and presidential candidate Kamala Harris said: "I am deeply disturbed by the shooting in Utah. Doug and I send our prayers to Charlie Kirk and his family. Let me be clear: Political violence has no place in America. I condemn this act, and we all must work together to ensure this does not lead to more violence."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Donald Trump, Charlie Kirk
Source: MEGA

President Trump confirmed Kirk's passing on Truth Social.

Trump's rival, Gavin Newsom, also raged: "The attack on Charlie Kirk is disgusting, vile, and reprehensible. In the United States of America, we must reject political violence in EVERY form."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.