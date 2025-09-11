Charlie Kirk Update: FBI Releases First Images of Person of Interest in Right-wing Activist's Shocking Assassination... After Kash Patel Fumbles Investigation

On Thursday, September 11, the FBI told the public: "We are asking for the public's help identifying this person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University."

The snaps show a skinny male dressed in dark clothing and wearing wraparound sunglasses. The unknown man is also seen wearing a dark-colored hat and a long-sleeve shirt that seems to have an American flag on it.

The weapon used in the deadly shooting that rocked the country has also been recovered, according to the agency. It was discovered in a wooded area near the Utah Valley University courtyard, where the shooting took place.

The rifle, an older model imported Mauser .30-06 caliber bolt action rifle, was found wrapped in a towel, according to reports.