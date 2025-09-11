EXCLUSIVE: How Ozzy Osbourne's Death Has Killed Off Rock's Wild Side — 'It's All Wellness, Smoothies and Bland Stadium Tunes Now'

Bat head-biting Black Sabbath frontman Osbourne, who died in July aged 76, embodied the archetype of the untamed rock star.

His chaotic life of drugs, alcohol, and notoriety defined a generation, from urinating on the Alamo to boasting he could find narcotics anywhere in 15 minutes.

An industry insider told us: "Ozzy would never have survived in today's woke world, and sadly, we are now faced with bland, beige shows and 'rockers' like Coldplay and Ed Sheeran, who are gargling throat remedies backstage and rambling on about wellness and mental health backstage.

"Their music and lives are bland. And the likes of the Rolling Stones, The Who and Oasis on stage is just to line their pockets. Their hellraising days are long gone – they are now a business. The likes of Ozzy are now dead forever. With his death, rock 'n' roll is truly dead."

The insider's pessimism is even seen in the writing of rock journalists. Reporters who once used to love writing about music's wild side now say it has no place in the industry.

One of them is Ian Winwood, who has just published his book Bodies: Life & Death In Music.