EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of Karoline Leavitt's 'MAGA Barbie' Makeover Revealed — With Top Plastic Surgeon Claiming White House Press Secretary 'Got Fillers, Dental Work and Neuromodulators'
Karoline Leavitt's "MAGA Barbie makeover secrets" have been revealed.
RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal a top plastic surgeon has claimed the youngest White House Press Secretary "possibly underwent a handful of procedures" which have contributed to her drasic appearance change.
'Secret Procedures'
The Trump administration's Press Secretary has had a dramatic transformation over the years, which eagle-eyed followers have pointed out during her appearances and social media posts.
Dr. Raffi Hovsepian, a Triple Board-Certified Aesthetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeon, who has not treated Leavitt, revealed details about the possible procedures she had that drastically altered her appearance.
According to Hovsepian, her appearance reflects more of a youthful-to-professional shift – which could occur with makeup, hair color, and tanning.
Another possible procedures Leavitt could have gotten are micro-dosing Botox to soften early forehead or frown lines, subtle lip enhancement and midface contouring for sharper cheek definition, dental work including whitening or veneers, skin treatments including laser or peels and possible surgical refinement for a straighter nasal bridge and narrower tip.
Hovsepian added: "Karoline Leavitt’s transformation looks like a classic college-to-camera evolution. Subtle filler, micro-Botox, and disciplined skin care enhance her features while keeping the look youthful and natural."
Plastic Surgery Speculation
After Leavitt’s college photos surfaced, especially after she accepted the position as White House Press Secretary, plastic surgery speculation as been ramping up.
As seen on X, one user speculated: "I notice Karoline Leavitt is already transitioning to plastic-surgery / filler face. It seems to be a requirement for every female in Trump's orbit."
Another said of the MAGA transformations: "Karoline Leavitt is the latest to succumb. IMO, she was attractive. Now she's fake."
A third said: "The amount of plastic surgery Karoline Leavitt has gotten is out of control. It doesn't even look like the same person anymore?"
A fourth asked: "Why do the MAGA Barbies ALL have to get plastic surgery? Karoline Leavitt's face has gotten out of control. She's way too young to be doing all of that."
The MAGA Plastic Surgery Trend
Since Trump returned to the Oval Office back in January 2025, he has brought in a handful of women who have all appeared to jump on the MAGA Barbie plastic surgery trend.
"Mar-a-Lago face" trend, which was named after Trump's very famous Florida resort "refers to a recognizable combination of facial features and plastic surgery enhancements, often modelled after Ivanka Trump's signature look", plastic surgeon Matthew J. Nykiel told HuffPost.
Many key procedures includes overfilled cheeks, self tanner, plump lips, well defined eyebrows, white teeth and a narrow nose.
Besides surgery, the main MAGA ladies also indulge in laser treatments, facials, botox and more.
Many other MAGA ladies besides Leavitt have also opened to go under the knife to revamp their images to fit the mold – including Kristi Noem, Ivanka Trump and Lara Trump.