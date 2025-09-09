EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of Karoline Leavitt's 'MAGA Barbie' Makeover Revealed — With Top Plastic Surgeon Claiming White House Press Secretary 'Got Fillers, Dental Work and Neuromodulators'

The Trump administration's Press Secretary has had a dramatic transformation over the years, which eagle-eyed followers have pointed out during her appearances and social media posts.

Dr. Raffi Hovsepian, a Triple Board-Certified Aesthetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeon, who has not treated Leavitt, revealed details about the possible procedures she had that drastically altered her appearance.

According to Hovsepian, her appearance reflects more of a youthful-to-professional shift – which could occur with makeup, hair color, and tanning.

Another possible procedures Leavitt could have gotten are micro-dosing Botox to soften early forehead or frown lines, subtle lip enhancement and midface contouring for sharper cheek definition, dental work including whitening or veneers, skin treatments including laser or peels and possible surgical refinement for a straighter nasal bridge and narrower tip.

Hovsepian added: "Karoline Leavitt’s transformation looks like a classic college-to-camera evolution. Subtle filler, micro-Botox, and disciplined skin care enhance her features while keeping the look youthful and natural."