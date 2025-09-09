Oprah Winfrey's Weight Loss Shock: Legendary Talk Show Host Looks 'Unrecognizable' Flaunting Dramatic Transformation After Taking Ozempic

Oprah posted the photo on her Instagram to announce Oprah's Book Club's latest selection, All the Way to the River by Elizabeth Gilbert.

She gently held a hardcover copy of the book at her waist as she smiled for the camera. Her bold red blouse with hot pink cuffs and collar made the book's abstract cover pop.

The former talk show host ditched her glasses for the look and instead opted for a subtle smokey eye, which she paired with a spice brown lipstick.

Her glossy tousled curls neatly framed her face.