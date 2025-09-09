Oprah Winfrey's Weight Loss Shock: Legendary Talk Show Host Looks 'Unrecognizable' Flaunting Dramatic Transformation After Taking Ozempic
Oprah Winfrey has turned heads and made jaws drop with a fresh social media post flaunting her dramatic Ozempic weight loss, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Some fans were so stunned by the media mogul's new look, they questioned whether or not it was really Oprah, 71, in the photo.
Oprah Stuns in Post Announcing Book Club's New Selection
Oprah posted the photo on her Instagram to announce Oprah's Book Club's latest selection, All the Way to the River by Elizabeth Gilbert.
She gently held a hardcover copy of the book at her waist as she smiled for the camera. Her bold red blouse with hot pink cuffs and collar made the book's abstract cover pop.
The former talk show host ditched her glasses for the look and instead opted for a subtle smokey eye, which she paired with a spice brown lipstick.
Her glossy tousled curls neatly framed her face.
Oprah Turns Off Post's Comment Section Amid Backlash
Her dramatic new look caused such a stir, the billionaire was forced to turn off the comments on her post.
Oprah has faced backlash since she admitted to taking Ozempic to aid in her weight loss journey. Critics accused her of taking the "easy way out," while disappointed fans noted reports of diabetic patients struggling to get their prescriptions filled amid Hollywood's latest diet craze.
Social media users branded the billionaire a "grifter" online, with one X user warning she was "not to be trusted" due to her past partnership with Weight Watchers. Oprah was an investor in Weight Watchers, owning a 10 percent stake, but later sold off her shares in 2020.
The 71-year-old has long publicly struggled with her weight and often connected with fans over the frustrations of yo-yo dieting and the desire to make healthier lifestyle choices.
Oprah Admits to Taking Ozempic as She's 'Done With The Shaming'
Three years after she parted ways with Weight Watchers, Oprah finally confessed to using GLP-1 medication to drop 50 pounds in December 2023, saying she was "done with the shaming."
She reportedly explained: "I now use it as I feel I need it, as a tool to manage not yo-yoing.
"The fact that there's a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for."
Oprah defiantly added: "I'm absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself."
EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Sheen's HIV Truth Overlooked — We Reveal The Real Story About Hollywood Bad Boy's Diagnosis After Bedding Thousands of Women and Men During Drug-Fueled Party Days
Oprah Drops 50 Pounds on Ozempic
Prior to coming clean about her Ozempic use, Oprah attributed her weight loss to taking on a more active lifestyle following a knee surgery in 2021. She said: "After knee surgery, I started hiking and setting new distance goals each week."
In June 2023, Oprah revealed her heaviest weight was 237 pounds while speaking with a panel of medical experts for Oprah Daily's The Life You Want series.
Oprah told the audience: "You all know I've been on this journey for most of my life. My highest weight was 237 pounds. I don't know if there is another public person whose weight struggle has been exploited as much as mine over the years."
When she reflected on her weight loss months later, Oprah said it wasn't until after she started taking Ozempic that she realized she had been "blaming myself all these years for being overweight."