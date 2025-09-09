EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Sheen's HIV Truth Overlooked — We Reveal The Real Story About Hollywood Bad Boy's Diagnosis After Bedding Thousands of Women and Men During Drug-Fueled Party Days
Charlie Sheen has been open about his HIV diagnosis, including how the medication to keep the deadly virus in check brutally impacted his body, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former troubled actor was diagnosed with HIV in 2011 after having sex with thousands of people, but he did not go public until four years later.
Sheen's 'Dementia' Scare
During an awareness event in Hollywood for PRO 140, an injectable therapy for HIV patients, the Two and a Half Men alum confessed had had been taking four pills daily as part of his "cocktail" of drugs; however, as a result, he suffered from serious side effects.
"[The drugs] kept me suppressed and alive,” Sheen said at the event. "But I struggled with a constant migraine and at times, borderline dementia."
Sheen then revealed he felt much better after taking an experimental medication called PRO 140. Despite this, a doctor claimed the impact of his previous medication would be long-term.
New York internist Dr. Stuart Fischer said: "The symptoms of dementia may not be an outgrowth of his medications alone. You cannot discount the years of drug and alcohol abuse, along with dangerous sexual promiscuity. "
Sheen's Sex Life Exposed
Fisher continued: "He has caused untold damage to himself. Hopefully, his brain function can be restored, but after a lifetime of self-destructive behavior. It may be too late to head off possible long-term effects."
At the peak of his career, the 60-year-old was the highest-paid actor on TV, earning $1.8million per episode of Two and a Half Men. However, that went out the window after he spent it on money, alcohol, drugs, and even prostitutes.
While Sheen has sobered up and turned a corner, he has a long road ahead of him, according to the doctor, who warned: "Charlie's experience should serve as a warning that following in his wayward tracks can literally destroy your mind and body, possibly permanently."
The TV star has not been shy about his dark past, as he has gone off in both his new memoir, The Book of Sheen, and upcoming Netflix documentary, aka Charlie Sheen, opening up about having sex with both women... and men.
Sheen Experimented With Men
"I flipped the menu over" is how the Major League star described turning to men for sexual options, after he previously confessed to sleeping with more than 5,000 women.
When asked in the Netflix doc about how it felt to reveal his bisexual side, Sheen replied, "Liberating. It's f------ liberating... [to] just talk about stuff."
He also revealed his sexual exploration with men began when he was heavily using crack cocaine.
"That's what started it," he claimed while on Good Morning America on September 5. "That's where it was born, or sparked. And in whatever chunks of time that I was off the pipe, trying to navigate that, trying to come to terms with it — 'Where did that come from?... Why did that happen? — and then just finally being like, 'So what?' So what? Some of it was weird. A lot of it was f------ fun, and life goes on."
Sheen also explained he never came clean about having sex with men while it was happening due to "extortion" attempts.
During the same interview, the movie star touched on his HIV diagnosis, revealing how much of a "tremendous relief" it was to tell the world.
"That felt like, okay, all right, there's that. Now, I can focus on some other things," he said, adding that now he feels "pretty good."
Following years of sexual encounters, Sheen has now claimed he's been celibate for a decade.