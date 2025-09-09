EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Sheen's HIV Truth Overlooked — We Reveal The Real Story About Hollywood Bad Boy's Diagnosis After Bedding Thousands of Women and Men During Drug-Fueled Party Days

"I flipped the menu over" is how the Major League star described turning to men for sexual options, after he previously confessed to sleeping with more than 5,000 women.

When asked in the Netflix doc about how it felt to reveal his bisexual side, Sheen replied, "Liberating. It's f------ liberating... [to] just talk about stuff."

He also revealed his sexual exploration with men began when he was heavily using crack cocaine.

"That's what started it," he claimed while on Good Morning America on September 5. "That's where it was born, or sparked. And in whatever chunks of time that I was off the pipe, trying to navigate that, trying to come to terms with it — 'Where did that come from?... Why did that happen? — and then just finally being like, 'So what?' So what? Some of it was weird. A lot of it was f------ fun, and life goes on."

Sheen also explained he never came clean about having sex with men while it was happening due to "extortion" attempts.