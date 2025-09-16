EXCLUSIVE: 'Lonely and Regret-Filled' Prince Harry Sending 'Rambling Begging Letters' to Old Pals While Back in U.K. As He's 'Homesick for His Buddies' — As They Joke They Want to 'Take the P-- Out of Them'

Markle, 44, and their children remained in California.

The solo trip has fueled speculation over whether Harry might seek a reunion with his father King Charles III, 76, amid lingering estrangement from the royal family.

One of Harry's old pals said: "We still call him Spike, and he's clearly homesick.

"He's been reaching out much more, sending these lengthy, emotional WhatsApps.

"We actually agreed not to take the p--- out of them, which is something that would've been unthinkable a few years ago.

"Slowly he's beginning to sound like the Harry we remember, but whenever friends see him it's usually without Meghan.

"To us, it looks like he's missing home and his old drinking buddies."