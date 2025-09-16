EXCLUSIVE: 'Lonely and Regret-Filled' Prince Harry Sending 'Rambling Begging Letters' to Old Pals While Back in U.K. As He's 'Homesick for His Buddies' — As They Joke They Want to 'Take the P-- Out of Them'
Prince Harry is desperately reaching out to old friends in Britain with "rambling" messages, as the 40-year-old Duke of Sussex spends time in the U.K. without Meghan Markle and their children, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Harry returned on September 8 for the WellChild Awards in London, where he is a long-time patron, and visited charities linked to his causes.
Friends Say Duke Sounds Like 'Old Harry'
Markle, 44, and their children remained in California.
The solo trip has fueled speculation over whether Harry might seek a reunion with his father King Charles III, 76, amid lingering estrangement from the royal family.
One of Harry's old pals said: "We still call him Spike, and he's clearly homesick.
"He's been reaching out much more, sending these lengthy, emotional WhatsApps.
"We actually agreed not to take the p--- out of them, which is something that would've been unthinkable a few years ago.
"Slowly he's beginning to sound like the Harry we remember, but whenever friends see him it's usually without Meghan.
"To us, it looks like he's missing home and his old drinking buddies."
Memoir Highlights Rift With William & Royal Isolation
Another source close to Harry said: "You can read it in his body language – he seems more relaxed when Meghan isn't with him.
"People think he's enjoying the independence, and it's only added to the speculation that a split could be on the horizon between him and Meghan"
Harry has been open about his longing to rebuild relationships with pals and royals, particularly since stepping back as a working royal in 2020.
His memoir Spare recounted bitter disputes with his older brother Prince William, 43, including an alleged physical altercation in which he alleged William knocked him to the floor during an argument about Markle.
He also detailed frustrations with palace staff and revealed feelings of isolation within "The Firm."
The rift has left Harry largely cut off from family life in Britain.
Harry 'Devastated' Over Family Rift
His visits have often been brief and solitary, with meetings with his father or brother rare – and he was only granted a 55-minute audience with his father on his recent visit to Britain.
Palace insiders say William remains wary of any reconciliation, while Charles, despite his son's public criticisms, is more sympathetic.
A courtier said: "Harry has always been especially dear to the King. If anything, his relationship with William has been more strained over the years than with Harry, even after the recent disclosures. He feels Harry's absence keenly, despite everything."
Earlier this year, Harry told the BBC he was "devastated" not to be on speaking terms with his family, blaming disagreements over his security arrangements after losing his case against the Home Office.
Duke Marks 14th Appearance at WellChild Awards
He added he did not want to keep fighting and, following Charles' cancer diagnosis in 2024, admitted: "I do not know how much longer my father has."
The WellChild Awards marked Harry's 14th appearance at the ceremony.
He praised the work of the charity, telling guests: "More than ever, WellChild's mission must be our shared priority.
"Tonight, I'd ask each of you to think about how you can play your part, whether through support, awareness, or action, to help advance this crucial work."