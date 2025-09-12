Your tip
King Charles III

'Dying' King Charles 'Summons' Prince Harry as Monarchy Faces Succession Showdown With William: 'This Isn't About Reconciliation'

Photo of King Charles, Princes Harry and William
Source: MEGA

Charles and Prince Harry had their first in-person meeting in 19 months amid fears for the king's health.

Sept. 12 2025, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

Prince Harry's long-awaited reunion with King Charles III was more than just a heartfelt tea between father and son, as the "dying" monarch is concerned about what is going to happen with his two sons once he's gone, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Harry, 40, saw his ailing dad, 76, for the first time in 19 months, during his visit to London, as questions swirl about Charles' actual condition as he continues to battle cancer.

King's Health Worsening

Photo of King Charles
Source: MEGA

The king has not disclosed what type of cancer he is battling.

"The King’s health is far worse than the Palace lets on," one royal claimed to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who wrote about it on his Substack on Friday, September 12.

"That’s why Harry was summoned. This isn’t about reconciliation. It’s about succession," the spy added.

Charles announced in February 2024 that he had been diagnosed with cancer after undergoing a procedure for an enlarged prostate. Buckingham Palace has not revealed what form of the disease the king is battling, as he still undergoes regular treatments.

Power Shift 'Already Happening'

Photo of the royal family
Source: MEGA

William, followed by his children, are next in the line of succession.

Another palace source claimed that “It was a mistake" for Charles to reveal his condition so quickly and publicly.

His mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, privately battled bone cancer until her September 2022 death at the age of 96.

"Once people know a monarch is dying, the power starts shifting – and that’s already happening," the insider sighed about the situation.

Charles' eldest son, Prince William, will ascend to the throne upon his father's passing. The three children he shares with his wife, Kate Middleton, are next in line to the throne, while Harry remains fifth as the monarch's younger son.

King's Cancer Update

Photo of King Charles III
Source: MEGA

Charles is still battling cancer 19 months after his diagnosis.

Charles made a rare comment about his condition shortly before Harry's visit, which he shared with a fellow cancer patient during a visit to Birmingham's Midland Metropolitan University Hospital on September 3. It was the monarch's first engagement of the fall after his summer break at Balmoral.

"I'm not too bad, thank you," the king responded when asked how he was holding up.

Charles was initially supposed to visit in March, but was forced to postpone the trip after suffering temporary side effects during his cancer treatment that landed him in the hospital.

While Buckingham Palace didn't go into detail about precisely what sidelined the king at the time, a spokesperson called it "a most minor bump in a road that is very much heading in the right direction."

Harry Getting Phased Out?

Photo of the royal family
Source: MEGA

Harry and Meghan Markle quit their royal duties in 2020 and moved to California.

Charles' meeting with Harry following the wayward royal's treatment of his family since stepping down and moving to his wife, Meghan Markle's, native California in 2020, shows how much the king is willing to put aside differences.

Harry and Markle, 44, trashed the royal family in bombshell interviews, a Netflix docuseries, and the prince's 2023 memoir, Spare. But Charles is a more forgiving man.

However, Harry's brother William, 43, is not. The siblings remain deeply estranged and made no effort to reconnect during Harry's four-day visit to the U.K. this week.

"William feels the monarchy has to move forward with a smaller, tighter unit. He believes that means phasing out Harry and Meghan completely and stripping away their last traces of royal privilege, including their HRH titles and their children's titles," spilled a source.

"He sees a future where it's him, Kate, their kids, and a handful of working royals. Harry and Meghan just don't fit into that vision anymore," the insider continued.

Middleton isn't entirely on the same page as her husband.

"She worries William might regret going too far. Kate's instincts are to protect relationships and leave a door open. But she's realistic, too. If the decision is to cut Harry out completely, she knows there's no coming back from that," the source claimed.

