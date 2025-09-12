'Dying' King Charles 'Summons' Prince Harry as Monarchy Faces Succession Showdown With William: 'This Isn't About Reconciliation'

Charles' meeting with Harry following the wayward royal's treatment of his family since stepping down and moving to his wife, Meghan Markle's, native California in 2020, shows how much the king is willing to put aside differences.

Harry and Markle, 44, trashed the royal family in bombshell interviews, a Netflix docuseries, and the prince's 2023 memoir, Spare. But Charles is a more forgiving man.

However, Harry's brother William, 43, is not. The siblings remain deeply estranged and made no effort to reconnect during Harry's four-day visit to the U.K. this week.

"William feels the monarchy has to move forward with a smaller, tighter unit. He believes that means phasing out Harry and Meghan completely and stripping away their last traces of royal privilege, including their HRH titles and their children's titles," spilled a source.

"He sees a future where it's him, Kate, their kids, and a handful of working royals. Harry and Meghan just don't fit into that vision anymore," the insider continued.

Middleton isn't entirely on the same page as her husband.

"She worries William might regret going too far. Kate's instincts are to protect relationships and leave a door open. But she's realistic, too. If the decision is to cut Harry out completely, she knows there's no coming back from that," the source claimed.