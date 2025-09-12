'Squad' Rep. Ilhan Omar Goes on a Cruel Rant About Murdered Conservative Activist Charlie Kirk, Mocks His Legacy 'Full of S–t'
'Squad' Rep. Ilhan Omar has gone on a cruel rant about the murdered Conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
RadarOnline.com can reveal how President Donald Trump's ally was gunned down earlier this week, which sparked a large amount of commentary from both political parties.
The Cruel Rant
Just days after Kirk was gunned down, Omar said to Zeteo: "There are a lot of people who are talking about him [Kirk] just wanting to have a civil debate.
"These people are full of s— and it’s important for us to call them out while we feel anger and sadness."
Despite many Americans slamming the horrific act of violence, Omar claimed the TurningPoint USA founder downplayed the death of George Floyd and even "opposed Juneteenth."
She claimed: "There is nothing more f—ed up than to pretend that his words and actions haven’t been recorded and in existence for the last decade or so."
America Reacts To The Shooting
After Kirk was murdered while speaking during the college event, individuals from both political parties spoke about following the fatal tragedy.
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker placed blame on President Trump, as did Barstool CEO Dave Portnoy, for the conservative activist’s death.
"Political violence unfortunately has been ratcheting up in this country," Pritzker said following the shooting.
He continued: "I think there are people who are fomenting it in this country — I think the president’s rhetoric often foments it."
One of Trump's fiercest critics, California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom, tweeted: "The attack on Charlie Kirk is disgusting, vile, and reprehensible. In the United States of America, we must reject political violence in EVERY form."
Another Trump enemy, former vice president and presidential candidate Kamala Harris wrote: "I am deeply disturbed by the shooting in Utah. Doug and I send our prayers to Charlie Kirk and his family. Let me be clear: Political violence has no place in America. I condemn this act, and we all must work together to ensure this does not lead to more violence."
Suspect Caught After Two Days On The Run
As of Friday, September 12, authorities confirmed they have a suspect in custody.
While appearing on Fox & Friends, Trump confirmed the suspect was finally in custody, stating: "I think we have him."
Kirk's murder suspect has been named as Tyler Robinson and he was reportedly turned in by his own father after he "confessed his actions."
Trump said during the morning show appearance: "I hope he's going to be found guilty, and I hope he gets the death penalty. What he did — Charlie Kirk was the finest person and he didn’t deserve this."
As previously reported by RadarOnline.com, Kirk, the co-founder of Turning Point USA and a dad of two, answered a question from an audience member about mass shootings committed by transgender people at the event just seconds before he was shot dead infront of thousands.