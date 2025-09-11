Donald Trump 'Played a Huge Part' in Charlie Kirk's Assassination, Rages Dave Portnoy — as Barstool Sports CEO Slams 'Insane' Left Wing Over Tragic Killing of Conservative Influencer

The nation has been divided as the manhunt for Kirk's killer intensifies. The 31-year-old conservative activist was shot and killed while hosting a rally at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, September 10.

On Thursday, September 11, Portnoy, 48, echoed Trump's comments about the "demonizing" of political opponents in the U.S., but said some of that was the president's own doing.

"When I say Trump has a huge part in it, I don't necessarily mean he's to blame for it, but he's so divisive," Portnoy said on Barstool Sports' The Unnamed Show podcast. "Even his face is divisive. People hate him so much."

El Presidente, as he is known, continued to call out members of both political parties: "And the left and the right, the rhetoric – especially to me the left, is insane – and it just boils, boils, boils, boils."