Megyn Kelly

WATCH: Megyn Kelly Sobs With Glenn Beck After Learning of Charlie Kirk's Death.. and Joe Rogan Left Speechless Over News as the Country Reacts to Assassination

Photo of Megyn Kelly, Joe Rogan
Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube;Joe Rogan/YouTube

Megyn Kelly and Joe Rogan were hit hard following news of Charlie Kirk's death.

Sept. 11 2025, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

Megyn Kelly was left sobbing during a livestream of her show after learning about the death of right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The conservative personality was streaming with Glenn Beck on The Megyn Kelly Show when the devastating news was confirmed.

Kelly And Beck Break Down In Tears

Photo of Megyn Kelly
Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube

Kelly and Beck learned the news while livestreaming.

"They're reporting that Charlie has died," Kelly said through tears, which led Beck to cry into his hands. "That he's dead at the age of 31, which he would have to be if that video was real."

Shocking footage of Kirk's death spread through social media, showing him falling from his chair after being hit by a single bullet.

"There's no way he survived that," Beck said during the livestream. "The only good thing is: It had to have happened quickly."

Kelly added: "If you see the video, you do not see any suffering. He appears to have been spared the horrific moments after."

Joe Rogan also learned of the assassination of Kirk during a taping of his popular podcast, as he interviewed guest Charlie Sheen.

On the Joe Rogan Experience host’s latest episode, the opinionated podcaster and the former troubled actor were interrupted by Rogan’s producer with the news.

"This just happened... we just found out that Charlie Kirk got shot," the ex-Fear Factor host said, as he put his hands on his head in disbelief.

Sheen quickly reacted: "That's f------ awful," and added Kirk was killed for "having a different opinion," to which Rogan responded he "doesn’t know who did it or" the reason behind the shooting.

Photo of Joe Rogan
Source: Joe Rogan/YouTube

Rogan also learned of Kirk's death while filming an episode for his podcast.

"He didn't deserve that," the Major League star added as Sheen tried to breathe and put himself back together again.

Kirk, 31, was shot while hosting an event in Utah on Wednesday, September 10. He was rushed to a hospital in Orem, Utah, where he was pronounced dead.

Following a brief manhunt and multiple botched announcements by FBI director Kash Patel, the agency released images of a person of interest.

They said on X: "We are asking for the public's help identifying this person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University."

The photos show a lanky male dressed in dark clothing and wearing wraparound sunglasses. The man is wearing a dark-colored hat and a long-sleeve shirt that appears to have an American flag on it.

The weapon, a rifle, used in the shooting has also been recovered, according to the agency. It was discovered in a wooded area near the Utah Valley University courtyard, where the shooting took place.

Authorities also revealed a spent cartridge was still chambered in the rifle, and three unspent cartridges contained wording on them, according to sources, expressing "transgender and anti-fascist ideology."

However, later on, a senior law enforcement official explained preliminary reports on the shooter's rifle "might turn out to have been misread or misinterpreted."

Photo of Charlie Kirk
Source: X

Kirk was shot while hosting an event in Utah.

Both the weapon and the ammunition have been taken by the FBI for DNA analysis and fingerprint impressions.

Reactions have poured in following Kirk's death, with some Democrats and Republicans blaming one another. President Trump himself called out the "radical left," which has "compared wonderful Americans like Charlie to Nazis and the world's worst mass murderers and criminals.

He added: "This kind of rhetoric is directly responsible for the terrorism that we're seeing in our country today, and it must stop right now."

Photo of person of interest
Source: @FBISaltLakeCity/X

Images of a person of interest were released by the FBI.

The controversial president then urged "all Americans and the media to confront the fact that violence and murder are the tragic consequences of demonizing those with whom you disagree."

