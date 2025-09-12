EXCLUSIVE: Nepo Baby Brat Brooklyn Beckham's Wife Nicola Peltz 'Has Even Snubbed Elton John's Pleas for Her to Reconcile With Victoria Beckham'
Even Sir Elton John has been unable to heal the rift between Nicola Peltz and her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham, with sources telling RadarOnline.com the actress has rejected the singing icon's attempts to broker peace in the long-running family feud.
The music legend, 78, who has been a godfather figure to Brooklyn Beckham, 26, was seen dining with Brooklyn and Peltz, 30, at La Guerite beach club in St Tropez in August.
John Pleas Are Rejected
Friends claimed John gently suggested life was too short to let bitterness fester and urged them to consider a reconciliation.
"Brooklyn has a huge affection for Elton, and Nicola holds him in high regard," an insider claimed. "But she's told those close to her she won't pretend with Victoria just for show.
"Elton may want them to make peace, but Nicola insists there can be no forgiveness without an apology."
Another insider claimed: "She remains deeply embarrassed about what happened at her wedding. In her view, no one has taken responsibility, and without that, she refuses to budge. Elton's advice hasn't changed her mind."
Victoria Must Apologize To End Feud
The Beckham–Peltz feud has simmered for more than two years, beginning when Peltz alleged Victoria, 51, left her in tears on her wedding day in 2022 by overshadowing her first dance.
It boiled over in May when Brooklyn and his wife skipped David Beckham's 50th birthday in London – the first clear public signal of estrangement. More recently, the couple secretly renewed their vows in an intimate ceremony on August 3 without any of Brooklyn's family present.
One family acquaintance said: "That choice spoke volumes. Nicola wanted it understood that she and Brooklyn are charting their own path, without needing his parents' approval."
According to friends, Peltz has set an ultimatum – if Victoria wants any real reconciliation, she must issue a direct apology to her.
A source claimed: "Nicola is willing to keep things polite in public, but privately she won't pretend. Unless Victoria owns up to being unfair, Nicola has no desire to reconcile."
The split is drawing comparisons to the Sussexes' saga, with the Peltz–Beckham couple seen dining in Montecito with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle earlier this year.
An insider close to Peltz claimed: "Nicola looks to Meghan as an example. She feels it's vital to protect your self-respect and not be pushed around by powerful families. That's the position she's taking."Brooklyn, once especially close to his mother, is said to be firmly backing his wife.
Victoria's Worst Fear
A source claimed: "Nicola is fully aware Brooklyn backs her, and that only makes her more certain of herself. She has no worry about him wavering – he's completely in her corner."
The feud has already spilled into the next generation. Friends say Victoria worries she may one day be cut off from her first grandchildren if the standoff continues.
A family insider claimed: "She's admitted more than once that it's her worst fear. Friends are telling her she needs to take action now before it actually happens."
Meanwhile, Brooklyn has drawn closer to his in-laws – billionaire investor Nelson Peltz, 83, model Claudia Heffner Peltz, 70, and Nicola's seven siblings. The pair recently cemented their stateside life with the purchase of a $16million Beverly Hills home.
A source added: "Brooklyn and Nicola are completely aligned. He's told people that unless Nicola is treated with respect, he won't rebuild ties with his parents. Without her approval, reconciliation is off the table."