EXCLUSIVE: Khloé Kardashian's 'Body Dysmorphia' Battle Revealed After Curvy Star Shocked Fans By Declaring She's 'Always Been a Chubby Girl at Heart'
Khloé Kardashian has privately struggled with body dysmorphia for years, sources have told RadarOnline.com.
Their claims come after the reality star stunned fans by describing herself as a "chubby girl at heart" despite her highly publicized fitness regime and healthy glow.
Khloe's Brutal Body Battle
The 41-year-old, best known for The Kardashians, recently launched her own protein brand Khloud, while opening up about her eating habits on her Khloé in Wonderland podcast.
Khloé admitted she has long loved "bad food," even while maintaining a strict workout schedule. Those close to her say her confession reflects deeper insecurities about her appearance that have persisted since adolescence.
"Khloé has worked so hard on her body, but inside she still sees herself as the overweight teenager," a source claimed. "That's why she calls herself a 'chubby girl at heart.' It's not just a joke – it's tied to the body dysmorphia she's battled for years."
'I Don't Have The Best Diet'
Speaking on her podcast, Khloé added: "I had been working out for a long time, and I have a really bad eating habit. I love to eat, I love to eat bad food. I don't have the best diet."
She added that taste was the priority when developing her Khloud products.
"I wanted things that were not only good for you, but I am a chubby girl at heart, so I needed it to taste good. Taste comes first for me," she said.
Khloé has long sought to use her platform for openness about personal struggles. She shares daughter True, seven, and son Tatum, three, with former partner Tristan Thompson, and has spoken about wanting to represent those who feel overlooked.
Khloe's Cancer Fight
"I do want to be a voice for people that sometimes feel like they don't have one, or that feel like they fell through the wayside," she has said. "Not everything is pretty and perfect, but I do that to hopefully let people not feel so isolated and alone."
Khloé's battles with health go beyond weight and body image. Shortly after the death of her father, Robert Kardashian, in 2003, she was diagnosed with melanoma at age 19. Her attorney dad died of esophageal cancer that year, aged 59, leaving Khloé reluctant to burden her family with further illness.
"I literally didn't even tell my family because I knew I just had to get this removed, and I'll be fine," she said on her podcast. "I literally drove myself to the doctor, got all this skin removed, and that was it."
In 2022, she faced another melanoma scare when she discovered a lump on her face. At first, she thought it was acne, but after a biopsy, it was confirmed as skin cancer. A family friend and plastic surgeon removed the tumor.
"The scary part is you don't know how much they need to remove until they start cutting into you," the mother of two said. "We did it. Everything was perfect. He got all they needed the first time. So now I don't have skin cancer."
Those close to Khloé say her past health battles have compounded her insecurities.
"She puts on a confident front, but deep down the dysmorphia is real," a source claimed. "Even when she's at her fittest, she struggles to believe what she sees in the mirror."