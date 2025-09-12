EXCLUSIVE: Khloé Kardashian's 'Body Dysmorphia' Battle Revealed After Curvy Star Shocked Fans By Declaring She's 'Always Been a Chubby Girl at Heart'

The 41-year-old, best known for The Kardashians, recently launched her own protein brand Khloud, while opening up about her eating habits on her Khloé in Wonderland podcast.

Khloé admitted she has long loved "bad food," even while maintaining a strict workout schedule. Those close to her say her confession reflects deeper insecurities about her appearance that have persisted since adolescence.

"Khloé has worked so hard on her body, but inside she still sees herself as the overweight teenager," a source claimed. "That's why she calls herself a 'chubby girl at heart.' It's not just a joke – it's tied to the body dysmorphia she's battled for years."