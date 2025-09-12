EXCLUSIVE: Dave Franco 'Barred For Life From Working With Disney' After Making Brazen Disneyland Sex Boast
Dave Franco has been permanently blacklisted by Disney after boasting he once had sex on a ride at Disneyland, sources tell RadarOnline.com.
The 40-year-old actor, married to GLOW star Alison Brie, made the admission during a recent appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast.
Disney Bans Franco?
Franco described the incident as taking place on the Pirates of the Caribbean ride, confessing the couple involved had to keep their movements discreet.
But a source says his admission has potentially cost him millions in future movie deals.
"Dave should have known talking about his antics at Disneyland wouldn't go down well with the company," an insider said. "Disney bosses were left furious, to the point where he's essentially banned from ever working with them.
"He's persona non grata when it comes to casting their streaming shows and big blockbuster franchise sequels. And there is no chance he's ever going to land a part in any more Pirates of the Caribbean films!"
Franco Had Sex On Disneyland Ride?
On the podcast, Franco told host Alex Cooper: "Something may have happened at one point on the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. The f----- up part about that is, I think there's cameras on every inch of that place, but we were pretty covert. We'll leave it at that."
The actor has never been associated with Disney productions in the way his brother James once was, but industry insiders say the revelation has likely closed off opportunities for him at the studio.
"Disney is notoriously protective of its family-friendly image," a source claimed. "For Dave to admit that on a major podcast was seen as reckless. The fallout was swift."
Franco Talks About His Privacy
Franco has been busy promoting his latest project, Together, a supernatural body horror film in which he stars alongside Brie. While on the press circuit, he has spoken about his discomfort at being the subject of media attention.
"I generally am (a private person), which makes doing promo for any movie a little strange because it’s not me in my element," he said. "But at the same time, I've also gotten much better at this where I recognize this is a big part of my job and I'm just going to lean in and I'm going to do my best and I'm going to be as vulnerable as I can be."
His wife, Brie, 41, has frequently collaborated with her husband on screen.
She appeared in his 2023 film Somebody I Used to Know and has also worked with him on several writing and directing projects. Speaking to Collider earlier this year, she explained how their working dynamic has evolved into a kind of telepathy.
"Dave has directed me in a couple of movies, we wrote a film together," she said. "Our (working) shorthand has gotten shorter and shorter to where it's like a mind-meld, eye-contact thing.
"We've been together over a decade, so has this couple in (Together.) We're very selective about projects that we will act in together. We read scripts quite often, where we would act together, and it's all about which one makes the most sense, and this one did."
Franco and Brie married in 2017 after five years of dating and continue to carefully choose their joint projects.