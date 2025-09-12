EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Sheen Splurged On a 'Sex Robot' After Women Shunned Him in the Wake of His HIV Diagnosis
Shunned by living, breathing partners, Charlie Sheen is said to have splurged on a "sex robot" after revealing his HIV diagnosis on national television, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
Insiders claimed Sheen, 60, who previously boasted about bedding over 5,000 women and his sexual encounters with men while high on crack cocaine, turned to a cold machine for affection after he was shunned by women in the wake of his confession.
Source Describes Sheen's 'Lifelike' Sex Robot
A source mocked: "It's ironic that 'Goodtime Charlie,' who once bragged that he was the real-life 'ma-Sheen' in the sack, is now forced to have intercourse with a machine."
The insider, who claimed they saw Sheen's "sex-bot" with their own eyes, described the machine as an "anatomically accurate duplication of the lower half of a woman's body – both front and back."
They added: "It's lifelike-looking and flesh colored. Charlie says that the latex exterior feels like skin. But I'll have to take him at his word because I wasn't about to touch it!"
The source claimed the former Two and a Half Men star said that the "sex-bot" works like a "controller" when it's hooked up to his computer and large-screen TV.
They went on to give a graphic description of how the device operated, explaining: "Charlie has to enter a personalized code when he starts the machine. Suddenly, a nude woman will appear on the screen, lying back on a bed and ready for virtual sex.
"When Charlie thrusts into the apparatus, the naked woman – who looks and acts like a porn star – responds 'oohing' and 'aahing' and telling him how good it makes her feel. It's bizarre!"
Sheen Sued By Ex-lovers Over HIV Confession
When not being used, the source claimed Sheen kept his "sex-bot" covered in the corner of his bedroom.
According to the insider: "Charlie says it's the future of sex and they're making better machines every year.
"His machine is already an older model. He wants to get a better one, but the machine costs thousands of dollars."
Sheen's "sex-bot" upgrade had to be put on hold as he was hit with multiple lawsuits from ex-lovers after he came forward with his HIV diagnosis.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Sheen was so "desperate for cash" he was forced to sell his baseball memorabilia collection at auction, including his prized possession, Babe Ruth's 1927 World Series championship ring.
Sheen's ex-fiancée, Brett Rossi, an adult film star whose real name is Scottine, claimed to suffer emotional distress when she discovered HIV medication in their medicine cabinet after they had been sexually active. Rossi filed her lawsuit, which was sent to arbitration, a month after Sheen's Today show appearance.
He was later sued by an ex-girlfriend who insisted he said he was "fine" when she asked if he had any sexually transmitted diseases before they slept together.
The woman, identified as Jane Doe in the 2017 lawsuit, claimed after they were finished, Sheen callously admitted he was HIV positive and threw a bag of pills on the bed, which he claimed would protect her.
Doe sued for battery, assault, and neglect, among other allegations.
Sheen ended up settling the lawsuit in 2022 and paid Doe $120,000 in damages.