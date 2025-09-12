EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Sheen Lie Exposed as Transexual Porn Star Reveals 'Hollywood’s Biggest Freak' Hired Her For 'Pan-sexual Orgies' Decades Before He Said He 'Flipped the Menu Over'

In the actor's newly released memoir, The Book of Sheen, the Wall Street star shared how, after bedding so many women, he became curious what it would be like to get with a man, but that it started happening in 2011, and the romps occurred only when he was using crack.

"Stands to reason that at some point with that much temptation abound, 'one side of the menu' wasn’t gonna satisfy this patron," Sheen recalled, adding that he "always fancied myself as someone who was open to new things."

"I finally said f--- it, and flipped it over to see what all the fuss was about. Holy s---, man; they had to close down the whole restaurant for a very private party," the star said about his excesses in having same-sex encounters.

"Was some of it fun? You betcha. Was the 'other side' in play without crack? Never," Sheen wrote.

"Were those the times that led to the extortion you had to pay? Those times and others," he confessed.

Sheen said the "sense of relief to finally being honest about these experiences" after all those years was "a big one."