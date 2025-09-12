Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Sheen Lie Exposed as Transexual Porn Star Reveals 'Hollywood’s Biggest Freak' Hired Her For 'Pan-sexual Orgies' Decades Before He Said He 'Flipped the Menu Over'

A transgender porn star claimed Sheen had a sexual encounter with a man in the late '90s.

Sept. 12 2025, Published 2:39 p.m. ET

Charlie Sheen claimed he didn't start having sex with men until 2011, but a transgender porn star alleged he was involved in romps with guys years before that, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.

Meghan Chavalier said that the 60-year-old actor hired her and several other gender-blurring friends for pan-sexual orgies dating back to "1997, 1998," and performed a sex act on a pal's boyfriend during one encounter.

A Very Adult Encounter

Chavalier wrote that Sheen participated in transgender orgies.

Chavalier claimed in her 2007 book, Confessions of a Transsexual Porn Star: "A guy called and said he wanted to party. My friend told him there were three of us there, and he was interested in all of us!"

When the Platoon star arrived "obviously drunk and high on something," the trio realized they had a "movie star" in their presence.

Sheen allegedly sent his limo driver to a West Hollywood sex store to purchase an array of adult items for their romp.

“There were plastic vaginas, d-----, vibrators. It was like walking into an adult bookstore,” Chavalier claimed. “We all got naked and (Charlie) started to play with all of us,” including him sucking her toes.

'No In-Between With This Guy'

Chevalier opened up about how adventurous Sheen was sexually.

“I think he just likes whatever feels good. There’s no in-between with this guy,” Chevalier claimed about Sheen's sexual proclivities.

“After we played around for a very long time, (Charlie) asked if there were any GUYS that we knew that could come over,” Chevalier alleged.

"My friend’s boyfriend was in the next room and she went in and got him … We were watching from the doorway as (Charlie) performed oral sex on my friend’s boyfriend."

Sex With Men

Chevalier claimed Sheen performed oral on a pal's boyfriend.

In 2016, a year after Sheen revealed his HIV positive diagnosis, Chavalier claimed she and her friends were paid for their sexual encounter with the Two and a Half Men star.

“What can I say? He paid each of us $2,000. My book is true, and I have no reason to lie. I don’t live a lie," she claimed.

Chevalier retired from the adult film industry in 2004.

Her timeline of events runs counter to Sheen's, who claimed he only started having sex with men in 2011 while in a crack cocaine fueled haze.

Sheen Was 'Open to New Things' Sexually

Sheen quite drugs in 2015 and has been completely sober since 2017.

In the actor's newly released memoir, The Book of Sheen, the Wall Street star shared how, after bedding so many women, he became curious what it would be like to get with a man, but that it started happening in 2011, and the romps occurred only when he was using crack.

"Stands to reason that at some point with that much temptation abound, 'one side of the menu' wasn’t gonna satisfy this patron," Sheen recalled, adding that he "always fancied myself as someone who was open to new things."

"I finally said f--- it, and flipped it over to see what all the fuss was about. Holy s---, man; they had to close down the whole restaurant for a very private party," the star said about his excesses in having same-sex encounters.

"Was some of it fun? You betcha. Was the 'other side' in play without crack? Never," Sheen wrote.

"Were those the times that led to the extortion you had to pay? Those times and others," he confessed.

Sheen said the "sense of relief to finally being honest about these experiences" after all those years was "a big one."

