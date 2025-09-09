Charlie Sheen's Most Outrageous On-Set Moment Uncovered — Actor Reveals He 'Shoved Ice Cubes Up His Butt' to Help Stay Awake During Filming While on Drug Bender

"I asked that they [have] somebody get a cup of ice. Not ice water, ice. And I'd never heard of anybody doing this. I'd never done it before. It was never presented in any type of a sexual setting," Sheen told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, September 9.

"It was the only thing I saw as a solution in that moment," he said about putting ice up his rear end as a stimulant after a director had called Sheen out about falling asleep the day before while shooting a scene.

"And I went into the bathroom. I took one of the ice cubes and keistered it and just put it up the butt," Sheen recalled. "What it did was that's suddenly the only thing you're thinking about as you can imagine."

The unorthodox invigoration worked like a charm, as the Hollywood legend said he "probably did one more take, got the scene, and we made the day."