EXCLUSIVE: Bruce Willis' Family Fears 'The End Is Near' as Iconic Actor 'Can't Bathe or Eat' During Devastating Battle with Dementia in Heartbreaking Update
Bruce Willis' fight with dementia has taken another dark turn, as his family now believes the movie star is nearing the end of his life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 70-year-old's wife, Emma Heming, recently revealed he had been moved into a smaller home with his caretakers, as his condition continues to deteriorate.
A Brutal Update On Willis' Condition
According to an insider, Willis can no longer speak or read, struggles to walk, and can no longer recognize the faces of loved ones.
The source claimed: "It's been devastating for the family to see this vibrant man they love so much lose the ability to communicate or move, and essentially lose himself.
"He cannot bathe, dress, or groom himself. He can’t eat and needs someone to spoon-feed him, and he’s totally reliant on caretakers now."
The source added: "His loved ones fear the end is near. It's something they’ve had to accept. They know there is no cure, no treatment that will stop or slow down the progression of this terrible disease."
Emma Heming's Difficult Decision On Her Husband's Future
During an interview with Diana Sawyer for the ABC special Emma & Bruce Willis: The Unexpected Journey, Heming revealed Willis was moved into a one-story house, which has enough space to allow him 24-hour treatment from his helpers.
"I knew, first and foremost, Bruce would want that for our daughters," the 47-year-old said during the interview. "You know, he would want them to be in a home that was more tailored to their needs, not his needs."
Heming, who shares daughters Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11, with Willis, added their kids stop by daily for breakfast and dinner.
"It's our second home, so the girls have their things there," she said. "It's a house that is filled with love, warmth, care, and laughter, and it's been beautiful to see that. To see how many of Bruce's friends continue to show up for him. They bring in life and fun."
Shielding Willis' Kids From His Condition
Heming's decision is said to have been supported by Willis' loved ones, as they have praised her strength through this ordeal.
The source claimed Heming is "at the other house with Bruce every day, but when she needs a break, she leaves it to the caretakers, who are skilled at this kind of thing, and goes home to rest and take care of her family.
"There’s also a feeling that the younger girls, Mabel and Evelyn, shouldn’t see some of this. It’s not pretty."
While the Unbreakable actor is receiving all types of help and support, Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who hasn’t treated Willis, shared his thoughts and explained the Hollywood star may be in his last days.
A Painful Existence
"The special caregiving that he is receiving will give him 24-hour protection," Dr. Mirkin explained. Somebody will watch him and remove and wash his clothes when he soils himself. They will wake him up and feed him because he will not remember to eat.
"In fact, all he will do is sleep and lie there."
Dr. Mirkin added: "Dementia can go on for years when a person is still able to function but simply can't remember. But when they become immobile, they usually can live fewer than two years. Sometimes less than that."
Willis retired from acting amid his battle with aphasia in 2022. He was then diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia a year later.
While Heming has received some backlash for her decision to put him in another home, the author recently defended herself.
"It's really not up for debate," she told Michael Strahan on Good Morning America. "Now I know that Bruce has the best care 100% of the time. His needs are met 100% of the time, as well as our two young daughters," she expressed. "So I'm not gonna take a vote on that."