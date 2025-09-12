EXCLUSIVE: Inside Cancer-Riddled Queen Elizabeth's Pain-Filled, Lonely and Desperate Last Days — Begging Doctors to 'Keep Her Alive' at All Costs With Agonizing Blood Transfusions

Former royal butler Paul Burrell , 67, who worked for the royal household for over a decade and later served as Princess Diana 's manservant, reveals new – and grim – details of the late monarch's decline in his memoir The Royal Insider.

Queen Elizabeth spent her final year in secrecy battling cancer, enduring exhausting treatments to live long enough to see her Platinum Jubilee, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

He recalled her fading health, private pleas to doctors – and her relentless determination to remain on the throne until the end, even if it mean getting agonizing blood transfusions.

Burrell said: "After her diagnosis in the summer of 2021, the Queen swore everyone to secrecy. Only her closest staff knew. Doctors told her she might not live beyond Christmas, but she replied,

'Well, that's a shame, because next year is my Platinum Jubilee year and I'd quite like to have seen that. Can you keep me alive for that?'"

Burrell added: "She endured blood transfusions… she did everything to extend her life, but she knew she was dying."