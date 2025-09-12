EXCLUSIVE: Why Sharon Osbourne Secretly Made Husband Ozzy Wear a Wig — And How It Sparked his Most 'Demonic' Stage Stunt

The late 76-year-old heavy metal frontman , who earned notoriety for biting the heads off animals and cultivating a reputation as a self-styled madman, staged the shocking stunt during Black Sabbath tours in 1982.

Ozzy Osbourn e once convinced tens of thousands of fans he had ripped out his own hair in a satanic frenzy on stage – a prank born after his wife, Sharon , insisted he hide a shaved head under a wig, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

What began as a cover-up after two days of drink and drugs turned into one of the most infamous moments of his live career.

"Ozzy really hated wearing that wig," claimed a musician who was on tour with him at the time. "He kept saying he wanted to yank it off during the set, so we came up with the idea of making it look like he was ripping off his scalp.

"He was instantly into it – he thought it would completely freak the crowd out."

According to guitarist Brad Gillis, who was then playing alongside Ozzy, the incident began when the singer disappeared before a concert in Texas.