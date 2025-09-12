Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment > Bonnie Blue
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Bonnie Blue Accused of 'Coercion and Abuse' After Getting Budding Porn Stars to Shoot Disturbing Classroom Sex Scenes for FREE

Photo of Bonnie Blue
Source: Instagram/@bonnie_blue__xox

Bonnie Blue has 'faced accusations of forcing young porn stars to film classroom sex scenes for free.'

Sept. 12 2025, Published 6:24 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Bonnie Blue is under fire again for not paying young porn stars to stage a classroom orgy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Channel 4's 1,000 Men and Me: The Bonnie Blue Story about the OnlyFans star aired scenes of a graphic sex stunt filmed in a school classroom.

Article continues below advertisement

Classroom Scene With OnlyFans Creators Ignites Controversy

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Bonnie Blue
Source: @bonnie_blue_xox/instagram

Young OnlyFans creators participate in a staged classroom stunt.

Article continues below advertisement

The explosive documentary also laid bare the reality behind Blue’s multi-million pound sex business, with one of the segments centering on Blue staging a scene with young OnlyFans creators and a male porn star in an actual classroom.

The shoot, set in Birmingham, has inflamed debate about consent, exploitation, and the normalization of taboo fantasies, as Blue's appetite for envelope-pushing stunts appears unrelenting.

Channel 4, for its part, claimed the program exposed hard truths – not just titillation.

The director of the documentary, Victoria Silver, revealed the women in the classroom scene weren't being paid to take part.

One young X-rated female content creator Codie, who sells solo content and videos with her partner, says of Bonnie in the documentary: "She got quite big quite fast, so it will be nice to see how she does things."

Article continues below advertisement

Young Creators Discuss Fan Appeal of Youthful Looks

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Bonnie Blue
Source: @bonnie_blue_xox/instagram

Participants admit feeling nervous but intrigued by Blue's fame.

Article continues below advertisement

Another woman, Leah, admitted she is "definitely" nervous.

"I got a DM to see if I wanted to take part. As soon as I heard Bonnie Blue's name I was intrigued because she's everywhere at the minute," she told the camera.

A third creator, a 21-year-old woman, admitted her subscribers love her content because she looks dramatically younger than she is.

But Brazen Bonnie insisted their nerves are a good thing.

She said: "The fact they are so nervous works in my favour, because their reactions will be more realistic. Or if they feel intimidated, obviously, I want them to say, but sometimes sex is intimidating, so it's going to be good."

Article continues below advertisement

Pornography Normalization Concerns Raised

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Bonnie Blue
Source: Instagram/@bonnie_blue__xox

Participants admit feeling nervous but intrigued by Blue's fame.

Article continues below advertisement

RadarOnline.com can reveal experts are now questioning the power dynamic on display.

Charlotte Proudman, an award-winning barrister specialising in violence against women, blasted "power imbalances" are cause for concern as it can suggest "coercion or abuse" – especially in "sexual contexts."

She said: "Filming this in a classroom further blurs the line between fantasy and the normalisation of child sexual abuse tropes, something that's already widespread in online pornography."

Blue stated every participant has to sign a consent form and show ID before taking part.

READ MORE ON Entertainment
photo of liam neeson and pam anderson

EXCLUSIVE: Pamela Anderson's Sons 'Petrified' Liam Neeson Will Leave Their Unlucky-in-Love Mom Heartbroken — Leading Them to 'Withhold Blessing' for Pair's Blossoming Relationship

Split photo of Kim Kardashian and Sydney Sweeney

EXCLUSIVE: Why Kim Kardashian is 'Raging' Over Sydney Sweeney's Soaraway Success — 'She Thinks She's a Copycat!'

Article continues below advertisement

OnlyFans Permanently Bars Blue

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Bonnie Blue
Source: @bonnie_blue_xox/instagram

She gained notoriety for organizing a 1,000-person orgy.

She is now one of the world's most famous adult stars due to her staging a controversial 1,000 man-plus orgy.

But Blue was banned from staging a "petting zoo" sex stunt in London – after OnlyFans also permanently barred her from the platform.

The stunt would have seen Blue tied down in a glass box in a house, where she said strangers could come and do "whatever they wanted" to her.

She said in her documentary: "I am going to be completely helpless, tied down, gagged, choked."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.