EXCLUSIVE: Bonnie Blue Accused of 'Coercion and Abuse' After Getting Budding Porn Stars to Shoot Disturbing Classroom Sex Scenes for FREE
Bonnie Blue is under fire again for not paying young porn stars to stage a classroom orgy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Channel 4's 1,000 Men and Me: The Bonnie Blue Story about the OnlyFans star aired scenes of a graphic sex stunt filmed in a school classroom.
Classroom Scene With OnlyFans Creators Ignites Controversy
The explosive documentary also laid bare the reality behind Blue’s multi-million pound sex business, with one of the segments centering on Blue staging a scene with young OnlyFans creators and a male porn star in an actual classroom.
The shoot, set in Birmingham, has inflamed debate about consent, exploitation, and the normalization of taboo fantasies, as Blue's appetite for envelope-pushing stunts appears unrelenting.
Channel 4, for its part, claimed the program exposed hard truths – not just titillation.
The director of the documentary, Victoria Silver, revealed the women in the classroom scene weren't being paid to take part.
One young X-rated female content creator Codie, who sells solo content and videos with her partner, says of Bonnie in the documentary: "She got quite big quite fast, so it will be nice to see how she does things."
Young Creators Discuss Fan Appeal of Youthful Looks
Another woman, Leah, admitted she is "definitely" nervous.
"I got a DM to see if I wanted to take part. As soon as I heard Bonnie Blue's name I was intrigued because she's everywhere at the minute," she told the camera.
A third creator, a 21-year-old woman, admitted her subscribers love her content because she looks dramatically younger than she is.
But Brazen Bonnie insisted their nerves are a good thing.
She said: "The fact they are so nervous works in my favour, because their reactions will be more realistic. Or if they feel intimidated, obviously, I want them to say, but sometimes sex is intimidating, so it's going to be good."
Pornography Normalization Concerns Raised
RadarOnline.com can reveal experts are now questioning the power dynamic on display.
Charlotte Proudman, an award-winning barrister specialising in violence against women, blasted "power imbalances" are cause for concern as it can suggest "coercion or abuse" – especially in "sexual contexts."
She said: "Filming this in a classroom further blurs the line between fantasy and the normalisation of child sexual abuse tropes, something that's already widespread in online pornography."
Blue stated every participant has to sign a consent form and show ID before taking part.
OnlyFans Permanently Bars Blue
She is now one of the world's most famous adult stars due to her staging a controversial 1,000 man-plus orgy.
But Blue was banned from staging a "petting zoo" sex stunt in London – after OnlyFans also permanently barred her from the platform.
The stunt would have seen Blue tied down in a glass box in a house, where she said strangers could come and do "whatever they wanted" to her.
She said in her documentary: "I am going to be completely helpless, tied down, gagged, choked."