EXCLUSIVE: Bonnie Blue Accused of 'Coercion and Abuse' After Getting Budding Porn Stars to Shoot Disturbing Classroom Sex Scenes for FREE

Channel 4's 1,000 Men and Me: The Bonnie Blue Story about the OnlyFans star aired scenes of a graphic sex stunt filmed in a school classroom.

Bonnie Blue is under fire again for not paying young porn stars to stage a classroom orgy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The explosive documentary also laid bare the reality behind Blue’s multi-million pound sex business, with one of the segments centering on Blue staging a scene with young OnlyFans creators and a male porn star in an actual classroom.

The shoot, set in Birmingham, has inflamed debate about consent, exploitation, and the normalization of taboo fantasies, as Blue's appetite for envelope-pushing stunts appears unrelenting.

Channel 4, for its part, claimed the program exposed hard truths – not just titillation.

The director of the documentary, Victoria Silver, revealed the women in the classroom scene weren't being paid to take part.

One young X-rated female content creator Codie, who sells solo content and videos with her partner, says of Bonnie in the documentary: "She got quite big quite fast, so it will be nice to see how she does things."