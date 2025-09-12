EXCLUSIVE: Cash-strapped Charlie Sheen Had to Pawn Off His Prized Babe Ruth Ring For Cash After Lover Sued Him Over HIV Diagnosis
Former flat broke party boy Charlie Sheen was so desperate for cash after being hit with lawsuits from ex-lovers over his HIV diagnosis, the sitcom star was forced to sell his prized Babe Ruth ring, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The Two and a Half Men star who has been sober for 8 years, came forward with his HIV diagnosis in November 2015 during an appearance on the Today show. He had been diagnosed four years earlier in 2011.
While the 60-year-old has cleaned up his act since 2015, Sheen earned a reputation for being one of Hollywood's most unhinged bachelors and even claimed to have slept with over 5,000 women as well as men when he was high on crack cocaine.
Following his appearance on the Today show, ex-fiancée Brett Rossi, an adult film star whose real name is Scottine, sued Sheen over his diagnosis. Rossi alleged she "suffered serious emotional distress" upon discovering her then-fiancé's HIV medication in their bathroom after they had been sexually active.
Although he was once one of the highest-paid TV actors, Sheen had blown through his fortune and had to put his baseball memorabilia collection up for auction in 2017.
Among Sheen's collection was Ruth's 1927 World Series championship ring, the baseball hero won with the New York Yankees.
Ruth's gold ring, which was engraved with "G H Ruth" on the inside, sold for over $2million alongside the original contract for the Yankee legend's infamous trade from the Boston Red Sox.
Just as Sheen put his collection up for sale, he was clobbered with another lawsuit claiming he hid his illness from another sex partner.
Identified as Jane Doe in court documents, the woman insisted Sheen said he was "fine" when she asked if he had any sexually transmitted diseases.
Doe alleged after they had sex, Sheen callously confessed he was HIV positive and threw a bag of pills on the bed, saying they would protect her. She further claimed Sheen boasted he was "noble" for even telling her.
She sued the actor for battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, and fraud.
A friend said of Sheen's legal woes and selling his World Series ring at the time: "He's desperate for cash. He's blown through all his millions and can't find work.
"Some of the people who settled their lawsuits against him still haven't been paid. They're going to file liens to get the auction proceeds."
While Rossi's lawsuit was sent to arbitration, Doe's dragged on for years.
Sheen settled the lawsuit in August 2022, paying his accuser $120,000 in damages.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Sheen has opened up about his wild partying days, addiction, rehab, and relationships in a memoir, The Book of Sheen, as well as a two-part Netflix documentary series, aka Charlie Sheen.