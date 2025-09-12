EXCLUSIVE: Cash-strapped Charlie Sheen Had to Pawn Off His Prized Babe Ruth Ring For Cash After Lover Sued Him Over HIV Diagnosis

While the 60-year-old has cleaned up his act since 2015, Sheen earned a reputation for being one of Hollywood's most unhinged bachelors and even claimed to have slept with over 5,000 women as well as men when he was high on crack cocaine.

Following his appearance on the Today show, ex-fiancée Brett Rossi, an adult film star whose real name is Scottine, sued Sheen over his diagnosis. Rossi alleged she "suffered serious emotional distress" upon discovering her then-fiancé's HIV medication in their bathroom after they had been sexually active.

Although he was once one of the highest-paid TV actors, Sheen had blown through his fortune and had to put his baseball memorabilia collection up for auction in 2017.