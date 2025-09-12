Mystery Solved: Barron Trump Moves Into White House as First Son Attends NYU in Washington D.C. After 'Going Missing'
Barron Trump is secretly holed up in the White House while beginning a semester at New York University's Washington DC campus, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Our information about the first son's whereabouts ends weeks of speculation over his apparent absence from classes in New York.
Rumors Swirl Over Possible College Dropout
The 19-year-old son of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump had not been spotted at NYU's Stern School of Business in Manhattan when the fall semester began, sparking rumors over the status of his education – including rumors he may have quietly dropped out.
Security officers at the campus suggested he had transferred to another location, but no official explanation was given until now.
NYU runs programs across the globe, including London, Paris, Abu Dhabi and Shanghai, as well as a base in the US capital.
"As far as I've heard, he’s spending the semester at a different NYU campus," a campus guard said.
A separate source said: "Barron has been focused on developing his own business interests and meeting with people connected to those projects. Even so, he continues to spend plenty of time with his family."
Our insider added: "Barron is actually holed up at the White House because it offers him a level of privacy and security he simply can't get in New York. He can do his course remotely and he hasn't dropped out – though he's not renowned as the sharpest tool in the box around campus!"
Recently Spotted Near Trump Tower in New York
"Living in luxury at the White House allows him to focus on his studies and his projects, and his parents feel it's the safest place for him right now. It's also a hell of a lot more luxurious than almost every other student's digs."
Barron, who stands at 6ft 9in, is the only child of Trump, 79, and his 55-year-old first lady mom.
His last public appearance alongside his father came during the president's inauguration in January, where he was seen smiling for the cameras.
Since then, he has been conspicuously absent from official events, fueling speculation about his personal life and education.
Although based in Washington for the semester, Barron has in recent months been spotted in New York, photographed walking near his family's Trump Tower residence in April with a shaggier hairstyle, dressed in jeans, a sweater and Adidas sneakers.
At that time, he was commuting to classes in Manhattan accompanied by a motorcade of black SUVs and plainclothes security officers.
Barron Trump Keeps Low Profile at NYU
While living in New York, Barron largely kept a low profile on campus, avoiding sharing his phone number with classmates and keeping his circle of friends small.
One insider added: "He's had to come up with different ways to connect with people, including classmates, while adjusting to life at such a prestigious university."
Barron has been linked to a budding business career.
Sources close to his family say he has been holding meetings with prospective partners, developing technology projects and laying the groundwork for potential financial ventures.
"He's balancing his studies, a family who is very devoted to him, and the early stages of building his own career," one insider added.
Barron Trump's Romance Rumors Cool This Year
Earlier this year, Barron was rumored to be in a relationship.
In July, a source told NewsNation: "Barron has a really nice girlfriend and hangs out with her a lot." But those reports appear to have cooled, with sources saying suggesting his focus has shifted away from romance.
And as RadarOnline.com has reported, Barron's dad's right-wing MAGA stance apparently had the NYU campus' girls "running from him in droves" during his battle to hook up with fellow students.
A source said: "For now, Barron is concentrating on his semester in Washington and family life inside the White House, where he has been living more openly than in New York.
"His priorities are more academic and entrepreneurial than political and personal at the moment."