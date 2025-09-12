Mystery Solved: Barron Trump Moves Into White House as First Son Attends NYU in Washington D.C. After 'Going Missing'

The 19-year-old son of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump had not been spotted at NYU's Stern School of Business in Manhattan when the fall semester began, sparking rumors over the status of his education – including rumors he may have quietly dropped out.

Security officers at the campus suggested he had transferred to another location, but no official explanation was given until now.

NYU runs programs across the globe, including London, Paris, Abu Dhabi and Shanghai, as well as a base in the US capital.

"As far as I've heard, he’s spending the semester at a different NYU campus," a campus guard said.

A separate source said: "Barron has been focused on developing his own business interests and meeting with people connected to those projects. Even so, he continues to spend plenty of time with his family."

Our insider added: "Barron is actually holed up at the White House because it offers him a level of privacy and security he simply can't get in New York. He can do his course remotely and he hasn't dropped out – though he's not renowned as the sharpest tool in the box around campus!"