EXCLUSIVE: Why Kim Kardashian is 'Raging' Over Sydney Sweeney's Soaraway Success — 'She Thinks She's a Copycat!'

Her jealousy has erupted after Sweeney, 27, stole the spotlight at the lavish Venice wedding of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and journalist Lauren Sánchez in June, an insider told us.

Kardashian was also present, alongside celebrities including Leonardo DiCaprio, Oprah Winfrey and Orlando Bloom, but found herself eclipsed when guests – including NFL star Tom Brady – directed their attention toward the younger actress.

"Kim is extremely jealous and angry that Sydney has taken the spotlight," a source said.

"Everyone was talking about Sydney, and it really got under Kim's skin. Seeing all the attention she received at the Bezos wedding was tough, especially since Kim had hoped to connect with Tom Brady. Instead, she ended up feeling completely overlooked."

Sources say Kardashian is also convinced Sweeney blending acting with modelling and business ventures makes her a "copycat" of her brand.