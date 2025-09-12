EXCLUSIVE: Why Kim Kardashian is 'Raging' Over Sydney Sweeney's Soaraway Success — 'She Thinks She's a Copycat!'

Your tip
Kim Kardashian
Why Kim Kardashian is 'Raging' Over Sydney Sweeney's Soaraway Success — 'She Thinks She's a Copycat!'

Split photo of Kim Kardashian and Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian has raged over Sydney Sweeney's success.

Sept. 12 2025

Kim Kardashian is fuming over Sydney Sweeney's relentless rise to fame, with insiders telling RadarOnline.com the 44-year-old reality star and entrepreneur feels "totally overshadowed" both in business and social circles by the blonde.

Bezos Wedding Guests Fawn Over Euphoria Star

Split photo of Kim Kardashian and Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian fumes as Sydney Sweeney steals the spotlight.

Her jealousy has erupted after Sweeney, 27, stole the spotlight at the lavish Venice wedding of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and journalist Lauren Sánchez in June, an insider told us.

Kardashian was also present, alongside celebrities including Leonardo DiCaprio, Oprah Winfrey and Orlando Bloom, but found herself eclipsed when guests – including NFL star Tom Brady – directed their attention toward the younger actress.

"Kim is extremely jealous and angry that Sydney has taken the spotlight," a source said.

"Everyone was talking about Sydney, and it really got under Kim's skin. Seeing all the attention she received at the Bezos wedding was tough, especially since Kim had hoped to connect with Tom Brady. Instead, she ended up feeling completely overlooked."

Sources say Kardashian is also convinced Sweeney blending acting with modelling and business ventures makes her a "copycat" of her brand.

Bezos & Tech Titans Invest in Sydney's New Venture

Photo of Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

Sydney captivated guests at Jeff Bezos' Venice wedding.

Unlike Kardashian, who has a sex tape to thank for her fame, Sweeney first made her name through breakout roles in HBO dramas Euphoria and The White Lotus, quickly cementing her reputation as a Hollywood leading woman.

Now she is leveraging her profile to build a business empire.

Earlier this year she launched Bathwater Bliss, a novelty soap infused with her own used bathwater.

The stunt divided opinion but proved lucrative, selling out within minutes before being resold online for thousands of dollars.

More significantly, she has announced plans for a lingerie label backed by Bezos, Coatue Ventures executive Ben Schwerin and Dell Technologies founder Michael Dell.

Insiders say the $1billion investment in the business has "alarmed" Kardashian, who built her $4billion Skims empire from scratch beginning in 2019.

Photo of Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Kim worries Sydney’s effortless rise could threaten Skims.

"Kim has always been highly competitive, so naturally she’s defensive about someone stepping into what she sees as her domain," said one Hollywood insider.

"At the moment, Skims faces little rivalry from other celebrity brands, but Sydney’s new line has the potential to alter that very quickly."

Kim launched Skims to fill what she described as a gap in inclusive shapewear, offering numerous shades and sizes ranging from XXS to 4X.

The brand has since expanded into loungewear and everyday basics, with plans to move into beauty products in 2026. Industry experts credit Skims with redefining shapewear and setting new standards for inclusivity.

But Sweeney's effortless style and unstudied rise are unnerving Kardashian, sources say.

"Sydney appears to be rising effortlessly, and people can't get enough of her," said an insider.

"Kim believes she's spent years working tirelessly to earn her place, and now it feels like someone else has shown up and instantly captured all the attention."

Kim Kardashian Secretly Sees Sydney as a Rival

Photo of Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

Kardashian accuses Sydney of copying her brand strategy.

It comes as Sweeney's personal life has been in the spotlight.

Earlier this year she ended her engagement to film producer Jonathan Davino after seven years with the restaurateur.

Though rumors linked her to co-star Glen Powell, she remains single – and in Venice at the Bezos wedding she is said to have stayed away from hook-ups despite being the center of attention.

While Kardashian has privately praised Sweeney's talent in the past, insiders say she now privately regards the actress as a rival.

"Kim does see Sydney as beautiful and talented," the source said – adding: "But she is really convinced Syd has 'stolen' her brand, a mix of reality TV and business."

Of course, she is totally deluded as Sydney is on a totally different level and actually has an acting talent.

