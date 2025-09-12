Charles is 'Less Irritated With Harry Than William': Shock New Feud Brewing With King's Eldest Son Over 'Royal Workload' and 'Subtle Parenting Snipes'

Royal biographer Tina Brown also alleged Charles feels William's carefully cultivated image as a doting father, while genuine, is a 'tacit criticism' of his own past shortcomings as a parent.

And having viewed Harry's visit to London this week as a success, given he met up with Charles for the first time in 19 months, William may now slip down the pecking order in regards to the King’s most favored son.

Brown claimed: "The king is, I am told, currently less irritated with the prodigal Harry than he is with his elder son and heir.

"Somehow, William’s parenting dedication always seems couched as a tacit criticism of the king’s own paternal deficiencies."