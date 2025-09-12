Charles is 'Less Irritated With Harry Than William': Shock New Feud Brewing With King's Eldest Son Over 'Royal Workload' and 'Subtle Parenting Snipes'
King Charles is "less irritated" by Prince Harry than his older brother William, a royal expert has claimed.
RadarOnline.com can reveal tensions have been brewing between the King and William over the latter's workload, which is light compared to the cancer-stricken monarch's – despite his illness.
Harry Is Back In Favor?
Royal biographer Tina Brown also alleged Charles feels William's carefully cultivated image as a doting father, while genuine, is a 'tacit criticism' of his own past shortcomings as a parent.
And having viewed Harry's visit to London this week as a success, given he met up with Charles for the first time in 19 months, William may now slip down the pecking order in regards to the King’s most favored son.
Brown claimed: "The king is, I am told, currently less irritated with the prodigal Harry than he is with his elder son and heir.
"Somehow, William’s parenting dedication always seems couched as a tacit criticism of the king’s own paternal deficiencies."
Work-Shy William
She added: "And after five confirmed family vacations in the past seven months, William's first-week-back diary pulsated with two outings: a father-daughter excursion to a Women's Rugby World Cup pool match and a stroll through the Natural History Museum's new gardens.
"Charles, despite his battle with cancer, has carried out official engagements on 175 days during the past 12 months."
Brown, who counted Princess Diana as a friend and saw her in the weeks before she died in 1997, believes the warm welcome Harry has received in the U.K this week shows his "reset" has worked.
New Feud?
She claimed: "At last, Prince Harry has got it right, which is bad news for the Prince of Wales.
"After five years of exuding choler and wrath and spouting therapeutic gibberish, the ginger whinger finally realized that all the royals have to do to win public enthusiasm is zip around the U.K. and smile."
The royal expert then praised Harry for his generous cash donation to British charity Children in Need as another way of winning over the public, while also pointing fingers at his brother and how he spends his money.
Brown added. "Harry’s own reset, a positivity campaign he hopes will endear him to his still estranged father and a negative British public (those cheers in Nottingham were a good start), came with a new unexpected gambit – a contribution from his own bank account of £1.1 million ($1.5m) to the Children in Need project.
"It cannily unleashed for William the uneasy question of what exactly the 43-year-old Prince of Wales is doing with the £23million ($32m) a year."
Harry has "loved being back in the UK" and "catching up with old friends and colleagues," his spokesperson revealed as his tour of Britain concluded.
The Duke of Sussex wrapped up his trip with a visit to a charity set up in memory of his mother, one day after reuniting with the King.