EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of Charlie Kirk's Sensational Rise From College Dropout to Gen Z 'Youth Whisperer' With Hotline to Donald Trump

The tragic events of his killing on September 10 unfolded as Kirk was delivering a lecture on mass shootings.

Amid a heated debate with a student on transgender rights, a sniper on a rooftop 130 meters away fired a bullet that struck Kirk in the neck, killing him almost instantly.

Witnesses described the chaos that followed as the gunman fled the scene, leaving a high-powered bolt-action rifle engraved with anti-fascist and transgender ideology behind in nearby woods.

The murder has obviously sent shockwaves through Washington.

Donald Trump, who considered Kirk a close friend and confidant, was among the first to react.

"No one understood or had the heart of the youth in the United States of America better than Charlie," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"He was loved and admired by all, especially me."

Vice President JD Vance also paid tribute, calling Kirk's commitment to free speech and debate an embodiment of America's democratic ideals.

"He would go into hostile crowds and answer questions – he exemplified a foundational virtue of our Republic," Vance said.