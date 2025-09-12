Charlie Kirk Assassin's Exact POV Revealed in Chilling New Photos That Show His Sniper's Nest — and Actual 30.06 Rifle Used by Madman
Haunting photos show the exact location where Charlie Kirk's assassin shot dead the conservative icon.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the images taken from the gravel-covered Utah Valley University rooftop, believed to be the Losee Center on the Orem campus, feature five orange evidence flags marking what appear to be indentations, possibly made by the suspect, named today as Tyler Robinson, body or hand.
Cold Killing
The vantage point has a clear line of sight to the white pop-up tent where Kirk was addressing an audience of around 3,000 people at the inaugural stop for his nationwide American Comeback Tour.
The murder suspect was taken into custody on Thursday night after the FBI ramped up their search mission, offering a $100,000 reward for any new leads.
RadarOnline.com revealed the rifle recovered in the hunt for Kirk's assassin contained ammo engraved with "transgender and anti-fascist ideology," according to preliminary reports from law enforcement sources.
Vantage Point
The weapon, an imported .30-06-caliber Mauser bolt-action rifle, was discovered wrapped in a towel by investigators in a wooded area following the fatal shooting on Wednesday.
Robert Bohls, special agent in charge of the Bureau's Salt Lake City field office, said the assassin jumped down from the roof of a building directly across from the rally and fled into the woods after gunning down the influencer.
The suspect is likely to have escaped by blending in with the panicked students running from the scene. The FBI released four new pictures of the gunmen on Friday, September 12, before his name was identified hours later.
Caught On Camera
Kirk was just minutes into his Utah college event when he was shot in the neck. The 31-year-old father of two was answering a question about transgender mass shootings moments before the incident occurred.
"Do you know how many transgender Americans have been mass shooters over the last 10 years?" someone asked the right-wing activist.
"Too many," Kirk responded. The questioner then asked Kirk how many mass shooters there had been in the U.S. in the past decade.
"Counting or not counting gang violence," the conservative's last words were before the bullet pierced his neck, and he fell to the side. Disturbing footage showed blood gushing out of Kirk's neck.
He was rushed to a hospital in Orem, Utah, where he was pronounced dead.
Meanwhile, security experts have questioned whether the event at Utah Valley University was sufficiently staffed.
While they also acknowledged the limitations of both campus police forces and outdoor venues, they said only the inner ring closest to Kirk appeared to be secure, leaving the outer and middle rings exposed.
Hours after the attack, Jeff Long, the campus police chief, revealed six of his officers staffed the debate, and that his department had coordinated with Kirk’s own security team.
He said Kirk had been speaking "in a lower area surrounded by buildings," but did not say whether officers had inspected nearby rooftops.
Students and others who attended told there were no metal detectors or bag checks, though the level of security appeared consistent with other speaking engagements on Kirk's national tour.
"As soon as I was down by the courtyard in line, I was looking around and I was like 'I love Charlie, but I have a weird feeling that if something did happen,' he would be in a very vulnerable position," said Henry Dells, a business owner in Utah County who asked Kirk a question about a minute before the shooting.
Dells said he now can't close his eyes without seeing graphic flashbacks.
"I just wish they would've had more security," he added.