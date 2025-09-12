Charlie Kirk Assassin's Exact POV Revealed in Chilling New Photos That Show His Sniper's Nest — and Actual 30.06 Rifle Used by Madman

The vantage point has a clear line of sight to the white pop-up tent where Kirk was addressing an audience of around 3,000 people at the inaugural stop for his nationwide American Comeback Tour.

The murder suspect was taken into custody on Thursday night after the FBI ramped up their search mission, offering a $100,000 reward for any new leads.

RadarOnline.com revealed the rifle recovered in the hunt for Kirk's assassin contained ammo engraved with "transgender and anti-fascist ideology," according to preliminary reports from law enforcement sources.