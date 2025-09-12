Taylor's Legal Nightmare: Swift 'Set To Give Evidence Under Oath' in Courtroom Battle Between Ex-Pal Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni
Taylor Swift isn't out of the woods yet when it comes to having to give testimony in former pal Blake Lively and her It Ends With Us costar and director Justin Baldoni's bitter legal battle, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
While the pop superstar, 35, should be basking in her engagement to fiancé Travis Kelce and the upcoming release of her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, she has agreed to sit for a deposition the Baldoni's team once the Grammy winner starts winding down her promotional responsibilities.
Swift Committed To 'Appear' For The Deposition
Lively's lawyers accused Baldoni, 41, and Wayfarer Studios of attempting to delay the case by requesting a full 30-day extension of discovery.
Swift's highly anticipated 12th studio album is set to be released on October 3, and Baldoni's lawyers have requested a limited scheduling change from a judge to allow the singer to give her deposition during the week of October 20–25.
Wayfarer's legal team noted that Swift has prior professional commitments and cannot sit for a deposition before October 20. She has agreed to appear, but only after that date, they claimed.
Swift can only be deposed if a judge agrees to Waydarer and Baldoni's request for an extension.
Lively's 'Dragons'
The entire drama began when Lively filed a sexual harassment and retaliation lawsuit against Baldoni on December 31, 2024. He turned around and sued Lively, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and her PR team for defamation on January 16.
Swift was initially subpoenaed to be a witness for Baldoni's side in May, after he claimed to have text exchanges referring to how the "Willow" singer and Reynolds, 48, allegedly tried to pressure him into using a scene Lively rewrote for It Ends With Us.
Baldoni submitted texts in his lawsuit, claiming he felt ambushed by the two after being called to Lively's apartment. She mentioned the pair as her "dragons" to her "Khaleesi" in a Game of Thrones reference.
“For better or worse, but usually for better. Because my dragons also protect those I fight for. So really, we all benefit from those gorgeous monsters of mine. You will too, I can promise you," Lively allegedly wrote about Swift and Reynolds, 48.
Swift Subpoenaed
Swift's team hit back in May amid reports Baldoni's team had subpoenaed her in the case.
"Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie. She was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film," a rep said.
They continued: "The connection Taylor had to this film was permitting the use of one song, My Tears Ricochet. Given that her involvement was licensing a song for the film, which 19 other artists also did, this document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case."
The spokesperson also noted Swift "did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release," as she had been heavily involved in her Eras world tour.
Baldoni's team later withdrew the subpoena, claiming they had received the information they sought from Swift.
Bad Blood
In February, after the texts were made public, Swift reportedly decided to call a time-out on her friendship with Lively.
"Taylor really wishes Blake hadn’t dragged her into this whole situation," an insider revealed at the time. "Taylor cherishes genuine friendships, but she can't help but feel used at this point."
The source added the Karma songstress "wants to keep out of this drama as much as possible."
As the legal war with Baldoni raged on, Swift further distanced herself from Lively and is now rethinking her role as the godmother to the A Simple Favor star's four kids with Reynolds.
"Taylor feels she has no choice but to draw a line. Their friendship collapsed months ago, and she doesn't want blurred obligations lingering," a source close to Swift claimed.
"That includes her godmother role. She's already considering issuing a formal notice, either through a mutual friend or even a lawyer, to make it clear she's stepping away."