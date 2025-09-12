Taylor's Legal Nightmare: Swift 'Set To Give Evidence Under Oath' in Courtroom Battle Between Ex-Pal Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni

Swift's team hit back in May amid reports Baldoni's team had subpoenaed her in the case.

"Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie. She was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film," a rep said.

They continued: "The connection Taylor had to this film was permitting the use of one song, My Tears Ricochet. Given that her involvement was licensing a song for the film, which 19 other artists also did, this document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case."

The spokesperson also noted Swift "did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release," as she had been heavily involved in her Eras world tour.

Baldoni's team later withdrew the subpoena, claiming they had received the information they sought from Swift.