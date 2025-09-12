Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Charlie Kirk

Truth About Wild Conspiracy Theories Swirling Around Charlie Kirk's Assassination — From Killer's 'Escape Jet' to Duo's 'Secret Hand Signals Before Shooting'

Photo of Charlie Kirk
Source: @charliekirk/youtube;MEGA

Conspiracy theories swirled around Charlie Kirk's assassination, from escape jet to secret hand signals.

Sept. 12 2025, Published 3:26 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

In the wake of Charlie Kirk's assassination at Utah Valley University, wild conspiracy theories have flooded the Internet, including claims a private jet took off from a nearby airport just an hour after the shooting and vanished – and RadarOnline.com can reveal the truth behind the "mysteries."

Some have speculated Kirk's killer used the jet to make a swift escape, but the owner of the plane has since quashed these baseless claims, insisting the flight's disappearance was routine.

Meanwhile, footage of Kirk's bodyguards making hand gestures moments before the shooting has fueled further speculation about secret signals and hidden motives shrouding the execution of the right-wing idol.

Article continues below advertisement

Social Media Scrutiny Follows Tragic Attack

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Photo from the Utah Valley University
Source: MEGA

Charlie Kirk was fatally shot during a speech at Utah Valley University.

Article continues below advertisement

On Wednesday, September 10, Kirk, 31, a prominent conservative commentator and founder of Turning Point USA, was delivering a speech to a right-wing audience when he was struck by a sniper's bullet from a rooftop across the campus.

The shooter fired from over 200 yards away, striking Kirk in the neck.

Kirk was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead hours later.

By Thursday morning, social media sleuths had spotted a private jet, registered as N888KG, leaving Provo Airport just miles away from the university around the same time as the attack.

The plane's sudden disappearance from radar led some to theorize that it might have been the assassin's escape route.

Derek Maxfield, the businessman who owns the jet, moved quickly to refute any connection between his aircraft and Kirk's murder.

Article continues below advertisement

Jet Owner Denies Link to Assassination

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of suspect fleeing the scene
Source: FBI

FBI released images of a person of interest in the assassination.

Article continues below advertisement

Maxfield explained the jet had followed normal flight protocol and had not been involved in the assassination.

"As often happens after public tragedies, baseless theories begin to circulate, and unfortunately, my family has been caught up in these," Maxfield said.

He clarified the jet had taken off at 1.20pm MT for a short flight to Arizona, with no passengers on board, and had later returned to Provo by 3.15pm.

"Any suggestion that this flight is connected to Mr. Kirk's death is inaccurate, false, and without merit," Maxfield stated. "We pray for his family and hope that law enforcement brings the person responsible to justice."

While the jet speculation has been debunked, another controversy has emerged surrounding footage of Kirk's bodyguards before the shooting.

Video of the movements, which has gone viral, shows two members of his security detail making what some have described as "secret hand signals" moments before the attack.

Article continues below advertisement

Veteran Official Analyzes Campus Footage

Article continues below advertisement
Photo from the Utah Valley University
Source: MEGA

Security expert Stan Kephart calls the gestures standard protocol.

Article continues below advertisement

One bodyguard adjusts his cap while holding a phone, while another appears to scan the crowd. This has led to rampant theories about covert communications with the killer.

But Stan Kephart, 85, a veteran law enforcement expert with experience in Olympic security and high-profile event safety, dismissed such theories when he weighed in on the footage.

Kephart, who was not involved in the incident, confirmed the gestures were most likely part of standard security protocol.

"I can tell you from experience – those were definitely hand signals. The way they were done was not casual. It was more than one signal," Kephart explained.

"But my suspicion is that he's checking in with someone else, perhaps a supervisor, confirming everything is okay."

He added in a situation like this, if there were a real threat, security would rely on communication systems rather than hand signals.

While conspiracy theories swirl around the bodyguards' actions, the shooting itself has raised serious questions about the level of security provided to Kirk.

Unlike elected officials, who receive federal protection, Kirk was left with a small private security team.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Charlie Kirk, Jeffrey Epstein

Wild Conspiracy Theory Claims Charlie Kirk Could've Been 'Killed Because Of Epstein' — Conservative Activist Was a 'Threat to Powerful Players' Because of 'His Drumbeat'

Photo of Charlie Sheen and Meghan Chevalier

EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Sheen Lie Exposed as Transexual Porn Star Reveals 'Hollywood’s Biggest Freak' Hired Her For 'Pan-sexual Orgies' Decades Before He Said He 'Flipped the Menu Over'

Article continues below advertisement

Kirk's Death Highlights Growing Political Violence in the U.S.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Tyler Robinson
Source: Utah Governor's Office

The suspect's father 'turned him in' late Thursday night.

Kephart noted only six campus police officers were on duty at the time of the attack, a number he deemed insufficient for a crowd of over 2,000. Without federal resources such as rooftop surveillance or shot-spotter technology, Kirk was at a clear disadvantage, experts say.

The investigation into Kirk’s assassination is ongoing.

FBI officials released grainy images of a person of interest – a black-clad individual wearing sunglasses and a cap emblazoned with an eagle.

And on Thursday, Donald Trump announced a suspect named Tyler Robinson had been taken into custody – after being turned in by his dad.

Kephart believes the investigation will be thorough and said: "The Bureau's investigation will be a deep dive."

Kirk's death is the latest in a string of politically motivated attacks in the U.S., underscoring the rising tide of political violence.

Despite the conspiracy theories, authorities are urging the public to focus on the investigation rather than speculation.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.