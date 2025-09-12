Your tip
Wild Conspiracy Theory Claims Charlie Kirk Could've Been 'Killed Because Of Epstein' — Conservative Activist Was a 'Threat to Powerful Players' Because of 'His Drumbeat'

Photo of Charlie Kirk, Jeffrey Epstein
Source: @charliekirk/youtube;SDNY

Did Charlie Kirk ruffle feathers with his Jeffrey Epstein comments?

Sept. 12 2025, Published 3:15 p.m. ET

Charlie Kirk's shocking assassination has led to plenty of theories, including that he may have been gunned down over his thoughts on Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

After a two-day manhunt, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson was arrested for the murder of the right-wing activist, but questions still remain.

What Did Kirk Say About Epstein?

Photo of Charlie Kirk
Source: @charliekirk/youtube

Kirk's murder has led to many conspiracy theories.

Before his death, Kirk was vocal about the late pedophile, telling his large following Epstein was used for blackmail purposes, naming Mossad, the United States, and Saudi intelligence as possible backers.

According to the NaraTiv Substack, "This was not boilerplate. It was the kind of commentary that turns a megaphone like Kirk into a threat to powerful players."

They asked: "So, was his assassination connected to his Epstein drumbeat? That is one question that deserves to be asked."

Up until his assassination, Kirk said he was pushing Donald Trump to release all the files related to the Epstein case; a case the president labeled a "democratic hoax."

"First of all, the evidence shows that Epstein was a creation of either Mossad, Israeli intelligence, American intelligence, Saudi intelligence, or maybe he was just a hired gun… that countries would go to," the 31-year-old previously said.

Photo of Charlie Kirk, Donald Trunp
Source: MEGA

The 31-year-old had previously urged Trump to release more information on Epstein.

Before Robinson was arrested, conservative grifter Jackson Hinkle had hinted at Israel being behind Kirk's murder, and ranted on X: "He defended Israel throughout his entire career until the final months when he condemned the Iran war, and called out Epstein as Mossad..."

Earlier this year, during a Turning Point USA Student Action Summit, attendees expressed deep skepticism about the Trump administration's rollout of Epstein information, a ploy which was mocked on social media.

Following the backlash, Kirk took to X and responded: "I discussed how the communication and transparency could be much improved, how the base wasn't going to just move on, and provided options for ways forward. Now, I'm giving them space to operate."

According to a report, Trump is said to have spoken with Kirk soon after.

Suspect In Kirk's Murder Busted

Photo of Tyler Robinson
Source: Utah Governor's Office

A 22-year-old from Utah has been arrested for the murder of Kirk.

On Thursday, September 11, FBI Director Kash Patel said Robinson was taken into custody after the suspect's family "turned him in" to police.

According to Utah Governor Spencer Cox, a concerned family member of Robinson's called a friend, who contacted the Washington County Sheriff's Office on Thursday night, with information allegedly claiming he had confessed or implied he was the gunman at large.

The governor also revealed inscriptions were found on bullet casings belonging to Robinson, including "Hey fascists! Catch!" and lyrics to the anti-fascist Italian song Bella Ciao.

A third inscription read: "If you read this, you are gay LMAO."

Kirk's Disturbing Death Shocks Country

Trump announced Robinson's arrest on Friday, before the press conference, and the information was shared with the public. The 79-year-old said he hopes Robinson will be "found guilty... I hope he gets the death penalty for what he did."

Kirk was shot while hosting an event in Utah on Wednesday, September 10. Disturbing footage showed the conservative mouthpiece being hit with a single shot, as blood gushed from his body as he fell from his chair and onto the floor.

He was rushed to a hospital in Orem, Utah, where he was pronounced dead.

Photos were released of the suspect, now believed to have been images of Robinson. The pics showed a skinny male dressed in dark clothing and wearing wraparound sunglasses. He was seen wearing a dark-colored hat and a long-sleeve shirt that seemed to have an American flag on it.

Photo of Tyler Robinson
Source: FACEBOOK, FBI.GOV

The suspect was captured making a quick escape following the shooting.

According to authorities, Robinson acted alone. He is expected to be charged with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, and obstruction of justice, according to a probable cause affidavit.

