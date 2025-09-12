Wild Conspiracy Theory Claims Charlie Kirk Could've Been 'Killed Because Of Epstein' — Conservative Activist Was a 'Threat to Powerful Players' Because of 'His Drumbeat'

Before his death, Kirk was vocal about the late pedophile, telling his large following Epstein was used for blackmail purposes, naming Mossad, the United States, and Saudi intelligence as possible backers.

According to the NaraTiv Substack, "This was not boilerplate. It was the kind of commentary that turns a megaphone like Kirk into a threat to powerful players."

They asked: "So, was his assassination connected to his Epstein drumbeat? That is one question that deserves to be asked."

Up until his assassination, Kirk said he was pushing Donald Trump to release all the files related to the Epstein case; a case the president labeled a "democratic hoax."

"First of all, the evidence shows that Epstein was a creation of either Mossad, Israeli intelligence, American intelligence, Saudi intelligence, or maybe he was just a hired gun… that countries would go to," the 31-year-old previously said.